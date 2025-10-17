Federal Reserve Board Denies Application By Canandaigua National Corporation
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday denied an application by Canandaigua National Corporation, of Canandaigua, New York.
The firm provided a complementary activity notice to the Board proposing to engage in certain activity that would obligate it to acquire real property. Bank holding companies are generally prohibited from investing in real property under the Bank Holding Company Act.
After reviewing the proposal and considering all the facts and circumstances, the Board has determined that the proposed activity is inconsistent with the factors the Board is required to evaluate by law. The Board's order will be released following a review for confidential information related to the firm.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment