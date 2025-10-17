Pest Brothers Launches Environmentally Friendly Pest Control Services For South Florida Homes

MENAFN - GetNews)



"silverfish"Pest Brothers has launched a new line of environmentally friendly pest control services aimed at South Florida homeowners. With a strong focus on sustainability, these innovative treatments effectively tackle common household pests while minimizing environmental harm. The new services use non-toxic, eco-conscious methods to protect both homes and local ecosystems, providing peace of mind to homeowners committed to preserving the environment.

Gables, FL - Pest Brothers, a licensed and insured pest control company, is proud to announce the launch of its environmentally friendly pest control services in South Florida, including the Gables area. The company, founded in 2023 by brothers Jose and Michael Rodriguez, offers comprehensive pest protection solutions designed to keep homes safe while prioritizing environmental sustainability. With a focus on excellent customer service, fast response times, and affordable pricing, Pest Brothers is committed to providing effective pest control Gables FL treatments that are both safe and environmentally responsible for homeowners in the Gables and surrounding areas.

“We understand the importance of keeping both homes and the environment safe. Our team at Pest Brothers is proud to offer pest control Gables services that not only protect South Florida homes but also preserve the natural ecosystem," said Jose Rodriguez, Co-Founder and CEO of Pest Brothers.“Our environmentally friendly approach to pest control ensures that our clients receive the best protection without compromising their health or the health of their surroundings, whether they are in the heart of the Gables or nearby neighborhoods.”







Pest Brothers provides a range of services, including general pest control, termite treatments, rodent and wildlife removal, mosquito control, and lawn care services. Each treatment is designed to be as effective as possible while utilizing integrated pest management (IPM) techniques that rely on environmentally friendly, safe pesticides. Customers in the Gables can expect thorough, professional service from licensed technicians who inspect homes for pest entry points, offer tailored treatment plans, and provide ongoing support.

Services offered include:



Pest Protection Program: Comprehensive protection for general household pests such as ants, spiders, and silverfish, with customizable service schedules for homes in the Gables and other areas in South Florida.

Mosquito Control: Regular treatments to keep mosquito populations under control, using state-of-the-art fogging equipment and mosquito larvae control.

Rodent Control: Safe and effective removal of mice and rats using traps, bait stations, and ongoing maintenance services for homes throughout the Gables area.

Termite Services: Liquid treatments and tenting for drywood and subterranean termites, with a one-year warranty. Wildlife Services: Safe and humane removal of wildlife such as raccoons, iguanas, and opossums, along with exclusion and sanitation services.

As part of their commitment to quality and safety, Pest Brothers uses environmentally friendly, safe pesticides and focuses on sustainable solutions that reduce environmental impact while providing exceptional protection for homes and businesses in the Gables and beyond, making them the trusted Gables exterminator for pest control needs.

About Pest Brothers, Inc.

Founded in July 2023 by brothers Jose and Michael Rodriguez, Pest Brothers, Inc. is a licensed and insured pest control company serving Florida, including Gables pest control and other South Florida areas. With over 15 years of experience in pest control and a background in business operations, the Rodriguez brothers have built a company focused on providing high-quality, affordable pest control services to homeowners and businesses. Pest Brothers offers services for a wide range of pest issues, ensuring customers receive personalized, effective pest control solutions in the Gables area.