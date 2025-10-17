Extended Detection And Response Market Recent Developments, Top Companies, Industry Analysis, Future Development & Forecast 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Extended Detection and Response (XDR) market is expected to reach a value of USD 30.86 billion by 2030, up from USD 7.92 billion in 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.2%. The adoption of cloud-native XDR is a major driver of market expansion as businesses look for more affordable and scalable ways to counteract growing cyberthreats. By doing away with the necessity for bulky on-premise infrastructure, cloud-native delivery allows for quicker deployment, easier scaling, and smooth updates. As distributed and hybrid workforces grow, it also facilitates seamless integration across multi-cloud environments and remote SOC operations.

The growing adoption of XDR-as-a-service is a driver because it allows organizations to access advanced, integrated threat detection and response capabilities without the high costs and staffing demands of running a fully in-house SOC. This model delivers 24/7 monitoring, faster incident response, and scalable protection, making it especially attractive for mid-sized enterprises and resource-constrained teams. It also helps bridge the cybersecurity skills gap by leveraging provider expertise.

Based on vertical, the retail & e-commerce segment is estimated to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Retailers and e-commerce platforms face heightened cybersecurity risks due to vast customer data, point-of-sale systems, and interconnected operations. XDR addresses these challenges by centralizing telemetry from endpoints, networks, cloud services, and applications for unified detection, investigation, and automated containment. ATB Market, Ukraine's largest retail chain, deployed Microsoft Defender for Endpoint with Infopulse to secure 1,500+ devices, leveraging ML-powered analytics, real-time threat detection, automated response, vulnerability scanning, and SIEM integration to strengthen security and resilience. Similarly, Turkey's Koçtas adopted Palo Alto Networks' platform with ML-driven firewalls, IoT protection, Prisma Access, and Cortex XDR, reducing false alarms from 20 to 1 per day, achieving full visibility, and cutting detection times to under 20 minutes while securing IoT devices and supporting compliance. These deployments highlight XDR's role in enhancing detection accuracy, efficiency, and regulatory readiness in retail, while also helping businesses safeguard omnichannel operations and maintain customer trust in highly competitive markets where security breaches can cause significant brand and financial damage.

By organization size, large enterprises will account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

In large enterprises, XDR unifies data from endpoints, networks, cloud workloads, identity systems, and applications to deliver comprehensive threat detection and response across complex, multi-geography environments. It provides centralized visibility, advanced analytics, and automation to reduce mean time to detect (MTTD) and respond (MTTR), easing the burden on security teams. According to an ESG survey, 81% of security professionals report that XDR significantly improves threat detection speed. By correlating threats across environments and integrating with threat intelligence and orchestration tools, XDR enables faster containment and a significantly strengthened security posture. Platforms such as Microsoft Defender XDR, Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR, and CrowdStrike Falcon XDR showcase these capabilities in large-scale, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Its scalability allows security teams to adapt rapidly to organizational growth, while predictive analytics enhance the ability to anticipate and mitigate threats before they cause disruption.

By region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific XDR market is advancing rapidly as enterprises prioritize integrated security solutions to counter increasingly sophisticated cyber threats across the region's expanding digital ecosystem. Governments in Singapore, Japan, India, and Australia are enforcing stricter cybersecurity regulations and national security frameworks, driving the adoption of advanced detection and response platforms. The rise in industrial IoT, smart city projects, and 5G rollouts is creating new security challenges, prompting demand for XDR capable of real-time monitoring across IT, OT, and IoT environments. Recent incidents highlight this urgency, including APT activity in Southeast Asia by“Stately Taurus” through spear-phishing and infected USB devices, and ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) attacks by LockBit in Malaysia and Singapore. FatalRAT phishing campaigns have also impacted Taiwan, Malaysia, and Japan, leveraging ZIP attachments, DLL side-loading, and trusted cloud services to steal sensitive data. Financial institutions, healthcare providers, and telecom operators are actively deploying XDR to meet compliance requirements and safeguard critical infrastructure. Growing collaboration between regional security providers and global vendors is enabling tailored deployments that integrate localized threat intelligence for more precise detection and faster response. The combination of rapid technology adoption, evolving regulations, and complex threat actors is making XDR a core component of APAC enterprise cybersecurity strategies.

Unique Features in the Extended Detection and Response Market

XDR aggregates telemetry across endpoints, network, cloud workloads, email, identity and other security layers into a single view. That consolidated visibility eliminates siloed blind spots and enables analysts to trace an attack lifecycle across multiple domains without hunting through separate consoles.

Unlike point tools that produce isolated alerts, XDR automatically correlates disparate events into a small number of contextual incidents. This reduces alert noise by clustering related signals, surfaces root causes faster, and prioritizes what truly needs human attention.

XDR relies heavily on behavioral analytics and machine learning models that learn normal patterns across users, devices and services. These models spot subtle anomalies (credential misuse, lateral movement, stealthy persistence) that signature-based tools typically miss.

Built-in hunting workbenches allow security teams to proactively search across historical telemetry, run custom queries, and pivot from any indicator to connected artifacts. Powerful analytics and visualization tools speed investigation and shorten mean time to detect.

Major Highlights of the Extended Detection and Response Market

The XDR market is witnessing robust growth as organizations face increasingly sophisticated and multi-vector cyberattacks. Traditional endpoint or network security tools are no longer sufficient to detect advanced persistent threats (APTs) that span multiple environments. This has accelerated the adoption of XDR solutions, which provide integrated visibility and unified detection across endpoints, networks, servers, cloud workloads, and identities.

Enterprises are prioritizing security platforms that combine multiple functionalities into a single ecosystem. XDR solutions stand out by offering automated correlation, investigation, and response capabilities, reducing manual workloads for security teams. The ability to automatically link related alerts and initiate predefined responses significantly shortens incident response times and strengthens organizational resilience.

AI and ML technologies are becoming core to the XDR landscape. Vendors are embedding advanced analytics, behavioral baselining, and anomaly detection models that enhance accuracy and reduce false positives. This intelligence-driven approach allows XDR systems to detect emerging and previously unseen threats, improving overall detection efficacy and operational efficiency.

As businesses migrate workloads to hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures, XDR platforms are evolving to secure these complex environments. Cloud-native XDR architectures can ingest telemetry from public cloud providers, SaaS applications, and containerized workloads, providing seamless visibility and protection across distributed IT ecosystems. This capability is critical for enterprises embracing digital transformation.

Top Companies in the Extended Detection and Response Market

The Extended Detection and Response (XDR) market is led by some of the globally established players, such as Palo Alto Networks (US), Microsoft (US), CrowdStrike (US), SentinelOne (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Bitdefender (Romania), IBM (US), Trellix (US), Cisco (US), Sophos (UK), Broadcom (US), Cybereason (US), Elastic (Netherlands), Fortinet (US), eSentire (Canada), Qualys (US), Blueshift (US), Rapid7 (US), Exabeam (US), Cynet Security (US), LMNTRIX (US), Stellar Cyber (US), Confluera (US), NopalCyber (India), and PurpleSec (US). Partnerships, agreements, collaborations, acquisitions, and product developments are various growth strategies these players adopt to increase their market presence.

Palo Alto Networks (US) is a global cybersecurity leader serving over 70,000 organizations worldwide, including many Fortune 100 companies, with a mission to safeguard the digital way of life supported by its renowned Unit 42 threat intelligence team and industry collaboration initiatives. In the XDR market, the company delivers its cloud-native Cortex XDR platform, which unifies endpoint, network, cloud, identity, and third-party security data to provide AI-driven detection, automated response, root-cause analysis, and extended threat hunting, all supported by a unified agent that also offers NGAV, EDR, device control, firewall, disk encryption, and vulnerability insights. Complementary solutions in its Cortex portfolio, such as XSIAM, XSOAR, and Xpanse, enhance SecOps automation and attack surface management. Operating across industries including healthcare, financial services, government, manufacturing, education, energy, telecommunications, media, utilities, and oil and gas, Palo Alto Networks is a trusted partner for organizations in highly regulated and mission-critical sectors.

Microsoft (US) is a global technology leader that delivers a vast portfolio of software, cloud, and security solutions to organizations of all sizes, empowering digital transformation and strengthening cyber resilience. Leveraging its extensive threat intelligence from trillions of daily signals and its global security operations infrastructure, Microsoft has built a strong presence in the cybersecurity landscape. In the XDR market, Microsoft offers its Defender XDR platform, a unified solution that correlates and analyzes data from endpoints, email, identities, applications, and cloud environments. This platform delivers AI-driven threat detection, automated investigation, and coordinated response across Microsoft 365 Defender and third-party integrations, helping security teams reduce incident response times and improve overall threat visibility. Defender XDR also integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Sentinel, the company's cloud-native SIEM, enabling end-to-end security operations management from detection to remediation. With built-in protection for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS, as well as cloud workloads in Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud, the platform supports diverse IT environments. Microsoft serves a broad range of industries, including healthcare, financial services, government, manufacturing, education, retail, energy, and critical infrastructure, making it a trusted provider for enterprises seeking scalable, AI-driven, and fully integrated security capabilities.