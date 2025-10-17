Smart Cities Market Latest Trends, Recent Outlook, Applications, Advance Technology And Forecast 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Cisco (US), IBM (US), Siemens (Germany), Microsoft (US), Hitachi (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Huawei (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), ABB (Switzerland)."Smart Cities Market by Focus Area, Smart Transportation, Smart Buildings, Smart Utilities, Smart Citizen Services (Public Safety, Smart Healthcare, Smart Education, Smart Lighting, and E-Governance) - Global Forecast to 2030.

The Smart Cities Market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%, from roughly USD 699.7 billion in 2025 to USD 1,445.6 billion by 2030. Rapid urbanization, increased need for green infrastructure, developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and pro-growth government policies are some of the drivers driving this rise. Further market expansion is also facilitated by rising investments in digital governance, intelligent mobility, and efficient energy systems. The need for resilient urban ecosystems and increased public knowledge are major factors in the uptake of smart city projects.

Download PDF Brochure@

A smart city uses advanced technologies and data-driven solutions to enhance urban living, optimize resource use, and improve sustainability. Key components include IoT sensors, AI analytics, smart grids, and connected infrastructure. These technologies enable real-time monitoring and efficient management of utilities, transportation, and public services. Smart infrastructure improves energy efficiency, reduces traffic congestion, and enhances public safety through predictive analytics. The adoption of smart city solutions is largely driven by rapid urbanization, environmental concerns, and the need for resilient infrastructure. Applications of these solutions range from smart waste management-which minimizes landfill use-to intelligent transport systems that reduce emissions, and green buildings that lower energy consumption. By integrating renewable energy sources and promoting eco-friendly practices, these solutions contribute to a greener future, fostering sustainable urban ecosystems that prioritize environmental conservation and improve residents' quality of life.

"Commercial smart buildings are estimated to account for the largest share in the smart cities market during the forecast period."

Commercial smart buildings are at the forefront of the smart building segment within the smart cities market, largely due to their high adoption rates in office buildings, retail spaces, and corporate office parks. This trend is driven by the demand for increased operational efficiency and cost reduction. These buildings implement various solutions, including automated building management systems (BMS) that help to reduce HVAC, lighting, and energy consumption. Smart visitor and access systems enhance security and streamline entry processes. AI-driven space optimization and data analysis maximize the use of space based on occupancy patterns. Additionally, IoT sensors monitor real-time environmental conditions, improving occupant comfort and facilitating facility maintenance. Collectively, these solutions enhance operational efficiency by minimizing power wastage, boosting security, and lowering operational costs. The strong demand for these solutions in commercial settings, combined with their scalability and measurable return on investment (ROI), solidifies their leading position in the market. Businesses are increasingly investing in sustainable, data-driven solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern cities.

"By smart transportation solutions, passenger information management is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Passenger information management (PIM) is expected to experience the fastest growth rate within the smart transportation segment of the smart cities market. This is largely due to its essential role in improving commuter experiences and operational efficiency. PIM systems utilize real-time information, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide accurate and timely details about transit schedules, delays, and routes. This information is delivered through mobile applications, digital signage, and in-vehicle systems. PIM enhances commuter satisfaction, encourages the use of public transport, and helps to reduce traffic congestion. The rapid growth of urban areas and the increasing demand for seamless, technology-driven transportation solutions are key factors driving the adoption of PIM. Furthermore, the integration of PIM with smart ticketing platforms and mobility-as-a-service solutions enhances accessibility. As the focus shifts toward sustainable transport initiatives and data-driven city planning, the scalability of PIM, along with its ability to streamline transit networks, is driving its growth within the intelligent transport ecosystem.

"Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest CAGR in the smart cities market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by urbanization, the rise of a growing middle class, and increasing government investments in digital infrastructure. The significant population increase, particularly in India, China, and Southeast Asia, is creating greater demand for smart urban solutions. Initiatives such as India's Smart Cities Mission and China's New Urbanization Plan are key factors contributing to this growth.

Additionally, an improved macroeconomic outlook, the expansion of 5G networks, and public-private partnerships are promoting the development of smart cities in areas such as energy, transportation, and public services. The adoption of new technologies, along with goals for environmental sustainability, is further fueling market expansion. As megacities continue to develop, the Asia Pacific region is well-positioned to lead global innovation in smart cities, creating technology ecosystems and catering to a large consumer base that seeks an enhanced urban quality of life.

Request Sample Pages@

Unique Features in the Smart Cities Market

The Smart Cities Market is defined by its integration of advanced digital technologies into urban infrastructure to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and quality of life. One of its most unique features is the use of IoT-enabled infrastructure, where interconnected sensors, devices, and systems collect and analyze real-time data to optimize resources like energy, water, and transportation. This digital backbone enables data-driven governance and responsive city management.

Another standout feature of the smart cities ecosystem is intelligent mobility solutions. Through smart traffic management, autonomous vehicles, shared mobility services, and real-time public transport tracking, cities reduce congestion and pollution while improving commuter convenience. These solutions leverage AI, 5G connectivity, and big data analytics for seamless urban mobility.

Sustainable urban development is also a core characteristic of smart cities. Technologies like renewable energy integration, smart grids, waste-to-energy systems, and efficient water management ensure eco-friendly growth. Cities focus on lowering carbon footprints and promoting energy conservation to meet global sustainability goals.

A defining feature is citizen-centric digital governance, which enhances transparency, participation, and accessibility. Smart governance platforms allow residents to engage in decision-making through apps and digital portals, ensuring inclusive urban development. E-governance also streamlines administrative processes, improving efficiency and accountability.

Major Highlights of the Smart Cities Market

The Smart Cities Market is experiencing rapid global expansion, driven by increasing urbanization, the adoption of advanced technologies, and the growing need for sustainable city management. Governments and private sectors are heavily investing in digital infrastructure and IoT ecosystems to enhance operational efficiency, environmental sustainability, and citizen welfare.

A major highlight is the integration of IoT and AI technologies across urban systems. From smart lighting and waste management to predictive traffic control and air quality monitoring, AI and IoT enable real-time insights and automation that improve city services. This technological convergence is the foundation of intelligent and adaptive city operations.

Another key highlight is the rise of smart mobility and transportation systems. Cities worldwide are embracing electric vehicles (EVs), connected traffic signals, and intelligent transport networks to combat congestion and reduce emissions. Real-time data sharing between vehicles and infrastructure is creating safer, faster, and cleaner mobility experiences for citizens.

The market is also characterized by sustainability and green innovation initiatives. Smart grids, renewable energy integration, and digital water management systems are empowering cities to achieve their climate and energy goals. These efforts align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), making smart cities central to the global sustainability agenda.

Inquire Before Buying@

Top Companies in the Smart Cities Market

The major vendors in the smart cities market include Cisco (US), IBM (US), Siemens (Germany), Microsoft (US), Hitachi (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Huawei (China), Intel (US), NEC (Japan), and ABB (Switzerland). These companies dominate the smart cities market by implementing a range of growth strategies, both organic and inorganic. Their approaches include collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, agreements, and expansions aimed at enhancing their global presence and capturing a larger share of the smart cities market. These strategies have enabled market players to expand across various regions by offering innovative smart city solutions.

Siemens

Siemens, a global leader in automation, electrification, and digitalization technologies, holds a strong position in the smart cities market through its advanced digital solutions across infrastructure, transportation, and healthcare sectors. Some of its key offerings include Insights Hub, a cloud-based IoT analytics platform; Grid Edge, which focuses on decentralized energy systems; Intelligent Traffic Systems that improve urban traffic mobility; and Building X, a digital platform that enhances building efficiency and sustainability. Siemens actively participates in prominent projects, such as developing the smart infrastructure in Vienna's Aspern district and creating an intelligent traffic network in Singapore. These initiatives reflect Siemens' commitment to creating connected, smart, and efficient urban environments. As a result, Siemens plays a significant role in advancing smart city technologies, driving innovation, and enabling sustainable urban ecosystems worldwide.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric, headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France, is a global leader in energy management and automation. The company serves various sectors, including buildings, data centers, industry, infrastructure, and energy utilities. Schneider Electric has significantly advanced its growth in the smart cities market through its open, interoperable, IoT-enabled EcoStruxture platform. This platform enhances the energy efficiency, sustainability, and performance of urban systems by integrating connected solutions, edge control, and analytics. Some of Schneider Electric's notable smart city projects include collaborations in Barcelona, where it implemented smart energy and building automation systems, and in Hyderabad, India, where it facilitated the development of smart infrastructure and command centers. These initiatives demonstrate Schneider Electric's commitment to creating robust, efficient, and digitally advanced urban environments, positioning the company as a key enabler in the evolution of smart cities.

Cisco

Cisco (US) plays a pivotal role in the Smart Cities market by providing advanced networking and IoT solutions that enhance urban infrastructure and services. Through its Country Digital Acceleration program, Cisco collaborates with cities worldwide to implement technologies such as smart lighting, traffic management, and public safety systems, aiming to create more connected and sustainable urban environments. Notably, in India, Cisco contributed to the Golden Mile Project in Vijayawada, introducing features like free Wi-Fi, intelligent street lighting, and smart parking to improve city living. With a significant market share, Cisco continues to drive innovation in smart city initiatives globally.

IBM

IBM (US) is a key player in the Smart Cities market, leveraging its expertise in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and data analytics to help cities optimize operations and enhance citizen services. Through its IBM Intelligent Operations Center and Watson AI platform, IBM enables cities to manage infrastructure, traffic, energy, and emergency response more efficiently. The company has worked with urban governments globally to develop smarter transportation systems, predictive policing tools, and sustainable resource management strategies, supporting its vision of data-driven, resilient cities.

Microsoft

Microsoft (US) is a prominent contributor to the Smart Cities market, offering a suite of digital solutions that enhance urban living through technology. Utilizing its Azure cloud platform, AI, IoT, and data analytics, Microsoft aids cities in improving infrastructure, sustainability, and citizen services. Their initiatives focus on areas like traffic management, energy efficiency, and public safety. Collaborations with global cities have led to the deployment of smart solutions that address urban challenges and promote economic growth. Microsoft's commitment to smart city development underscores its role in shaping resilient and connected urban environments.