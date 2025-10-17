Evtol Aircraft Market To Surge From USD 0.76 Billion In 2024 To USD 17.34 Billion By 2035, Driven By Urban Air Mobility And Advances In Propulsion

MENAFN - GetNews)



The global Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market USD 0.76 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.67 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 35.3% from 2024 to 2030. The market is expected to continue its expansion beyond 2030 - growing from USD 6.53 billion in 2031 to USD 17.34 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 27.6% for 2031–2035.

Key Highlights



Strong near-term growth (2024–2030) at a projected 35.3% CAGR driven by early commercial pilots, R&D, and urban air mobility (UAM) pilots.

Continued long-term scale-up (2031–2035) with a slightly moderated CAGR of 27.6% as commercialization matures, supply chains scale, and regulatory frameworks are established. Unit shipments are forecast to grow substantially - the report projects market volume rising from a few hundred units in 2024 to several thousand by 2035.

Key Segments

The report identifies the following high-value segmentation that will shape adoption and investment:



Lift Technology: Vectored thrust, multirotor, and lift-plus-cruise aircraft each address different range, efficiency, and noise profiles.

Propulsion Type: Fully electric remains the dominant near-term technology; hybrid and hydrogen propulsion emerge later as energy density and infrastructure evolve.

Application: Air taxi (urban air mobility) and air metro services lead demand, with growing use cases in cargo, emergency medical services, and surveillance. Systems & Range: Variations in maximum takeoff weight (MTOW), range bands, and onboard systems (avionics, autonomy levels) create distinct product tiers for short-haul urban missions vs. longer regional routes.

Growth Drivers

Several converging trends underpin the forecasted expansion:



Urban congestion and rising demand for fast point-to-point transport make UAM an attractive solution for megacities.

Rapid advances in battery and propulsion technologies (higher energy density batteries, power-dense motors, and progress on hydrogen and hybrid systems) are increasing feasible range and payload for eVTOL platforms.

Regulatory progress and certification pathways - regulators (FAA, EASA, other regional authorities) have been publishing roadmaps and guidance that reduce uncertainty for manufacturers and operators. Capital inflows and strategic partnerships among OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, mobility operators, and cities accelerate prototype-to-commercial transitions.

Challenges

Despite strong momentum, the sector faces meaningful challenges:



Certification complexity and safety validation - demonstrating safety across novel configurations and autonomy levels remains rigorous and time-consuming.

Battery energy density and weight trade-offs - current battery tech limits range and payload versus conventional aircraft, pushing near-term designs toward short routes.

Infrastructure needs - vertiports, charging/fueling infrastructure, and airspace integration systems require major investment and coordinated urban planning. Public acceptance and noise perceptions - community acceptance, noise certification, and perceived safety are crucial for urban deployments.

Opportunities



Vertiport ecosystems and last-mile integration: Cities and private operators can monetize vertiport development, ground connectivity, and integrated ticketing.

Energy & propulsion innovations: Suppliers of next-generation batteries, fuel-cells, and lightweight materials will capture substantial value as platforms scale.

Autonomy & digital services: Software for autonomous operations, fleet management, predictive maintenance, and airspace deconfliction represents high-margin recurring revenue. New business models: On-demand air taxi services, regional air shuttle networks, and premium air-metro routes for congested corridors.

Key Players

The eVTOL Aircraft Companies is dominated by a few globally established players such Archer Aviation (US), Eve Holdings (Brazil), ehang (China), Joby Aviation (US), Textron Inc (US), Airbus (Netherlands), Vertical Aerospace (UK), Wisk Aero LLC (US), Beta Technologies(US), Volocopter Gmbh (Germany), XTI Aerospace ( US), Lilium Gmbh (Germany), Lift Aircraft Inc.(US), Autoflight (China), Volant Aerotech (China), among others, are the key manufacturers that secured eVTOL Aircraft contracts in the last few years.

