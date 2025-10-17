Fire Truck Market To Reach USD 14.73 Billion By 2030, Driven By Wildfire Risk & Electrification Trends Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Fire Truck Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on fire truck market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

The fire truck market is projected to grow from an estimated value of USD 10.17 billion in 2025 to around USD 14.73 billion by 2030. The forecast period anticipates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.65 percent. These figures reflect accelerating demand across municipal, industrial, airport, and wildland sectors. Stakeholders ranging from fire-service agencies to vehicle OEMs are watching closely as capital budgets, climate pressure, and regulatory shifts reshape the fire truck market size and growth trajectory.

Key Market Trends

Stricter Fire-Safety Standards and Regulation: One strong driver of fire truck market growth comes from revised safety codes. The NFPA 1900 standard, in particular, pushes apparatus design toward performance criteria rather than prescriptive rules. That encourages manufacturers to embed features such as rear-view cameras, LED lighting, and electric drive compatibility to satisfy regulators and end users. Efforts to harmonize standards across regions also aid cross-border deployments. As compliance becomes costlier, smaller builders face pressure, reinforcing concentration in the fire truck market.

Wildfire Incidence and Demand for Specialized Units: Over recent years, large wildfires have pushed fire agencies to invest in vehicles suited for dynamic terrain and long-duration suppression. Types of fire trucks designed with pump-and-roll capability, high ground clearance, and auxiliary systems are in greater demand. Federal and state grants that focus on wildfire readiness support procurement even when budgets are tight. Such demand helps sustain growth in the fire truck market, especially in regions prone to forest fires or seasonal burn periods.

Electric and Hybrid Propulsion Momentum: While internal combustion engine (ICE) platforms still dominate many segments, battery-electric (and to a lesser extent hybrid) fire trucks are gaining traction. Several fire departments in the U.S. and Europe have moved beyond pilot programs and placed real orders, citing health, emissions, maintenance, and operational benefits. In many jurisdictions, carbon-reduction targets and clean-fleet policies give momentum to non-diesel apparatus. Over time, electric models could capture a rising share of the fire truck market.

Fleet Renewal and Aging Vehicle Replacement: Many fire departments, particularly in Europe, are managing aging fleets with apparatus beyond their ideal lifecycle. Stricter emission rules and rising costs of legacy vehicles push agencies to replace older units ahead of schedule. As city and regional fire services modernize, the fire truck market growth receives a consistent tailwind from baseline replacement demand.

Supply Chain Constraints and Upfront Cost Barriers: Not all forces favor a smooth path. High upfront cost of next-generation platforms especially electric models limits adoption in budget-constrained markets. In addition, global supply chain constraints, especially in heavy chassis procurement and semiconductors, have stretched delivery lead times to 18–33 months in some instances. These delays can slow order cycles and cause agencies to defer or stagger purchases, acting as drag on short-term market expansion.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Pumpers

Tankers

Rescue Trucks

Aerial / Platform Trucks

Multi-tasking Modular Trucks

Wildland Fire Trucks

Airport Crash Tender (ARFF)

By Application

Residential & Commercial

Industrial & Manufacturing

Airports

Military

Wildland & Forestry

By Propulsion

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Hybrid

Battery Electric

Fuel-Cell Electric

By End-User

Municipal Fire Departments

Industrial Facility Brigades

Airport Authorities

Defense & Military

Contract & Private Fire Services

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players

Oshkosh Corporation

Rosenbauer International AG

Magirus GmbH.

REV Group

Morita Holdings Corporation

Conclusion

The fire truck market growth over the forecast period is expected to be solid, supported by a blend of baseline fleet refresh cycles, regulatory pressure, wildfire risk, and electrification trends. The shift toward battery-electric units will likely accelerate in jurisdictions with strong climate goals, pushing the fire truck market size upward over time. However, adoption will remain uneven globally due to cost, supply chain constraints, and procurement cycles.

For OEMs, success will hinge on flexibility: the ability to deliver reliable internal combustion units while scaling electric platforms, while offering after-sales support, telematics, and modular options. For buyers, balancing upfront capital expenditure against life-cycle benefits will remain a key decision axis.

