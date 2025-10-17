South Korea E-Commerce Market Expected To Reach USD 8.05 Trillion By 2030, Driven By Mobile Shopping And Digital Payment Adoption

MENAFN - GetNews)



"South Korea E-commerce Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the South Korea E-commerce Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Overview of the South Korea E-commerce Market

The South Korea E-commerce Market size is estimated at USD 3.23 trillion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 8.05 trillion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.04% during the forecast period (2025–2030). The market exhibits low concentration, providing significant opportunities for both established players and emerging businesses.

The South Korea E-commerce Market share is expanding across multiple sectors, reflecting the growing preference for mobile commerce, digital payments, and innovative shopping experiences.

Key Trends in South Korea E-commerce Market

1 Dominance of Mobile Shopping

Mobile devices, especially smartphones, lead South Korea online shopping, with apps and mobile-optimized sites boosting convenience, accessibility, and transactions.

2. Growth of Digital Payments and BNPL Options

Digital wallets and BNPL services simplify transactions, boost repeat purchases, enhance loyalty, and drive growth in the South Korea E-commerce Market.

3 Toward Social and Influencer Commerce

Brands use social media and influencer marketing to engage younger, digitally active consumers, promoting products effectively, increasing interaction, and driving sales through targeted campaigns and interactive content.

4. Focus on Personalization and B2B Expansion

E-commerce platforms prioritize personalized recommendations, fast delivery, and smooth checkouts to enhance satisfaction, while B2B growth alongside B2C expands opportunities and the South Korea E-commerce Market.

Segmentation of South Korea E-commerce Market

By Business Model:

B2C (Business-to-Consumer)

B2B (Business-to-Business)

By Device Type:

Smartphone / Mobile

Desktop and Laptop

Other Device Types

By Payment Method:

Credit / Debit Cards

Digital Wallets

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)

Other Payment Methods

By B2C Product Category:

Beauty and Personal Care

Consumer Electronics

Fashion and Apparel

Food and Beverages

Furniture and Home

Toys, DIY, and Media

Other Product Categories

Key Players in South Korea E-commerce Market

Coupang Corp. – A leading South Korean e-commerce platform known for fast delivery services and a wide range of consumer products.

Naver Shopping – Operated by Naver, it integrates search and shopping, offering users convenient access to various products online.

eBay Inc. – A global online marketplace facilitating consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales in South Korea.

Amazon Inc. – International e-commerce giant providing a broad selection of products and reliable delivery services to South Korean consumers.

EMart – One of South Korea's largest retailers, offering online shopping options for groceries, electronics, and household products.

Conclusion

The South Korea E-commerce Market trends indicate sustained growth driven by mobile commerce, digital payment adoption, and changing consumer preferences. Businesses that prioritize convenience, personalization, and efficient delivery systems are well-positioned to capture a larger market share.

Monitoring South Korea E-commerce Market statistics offers valuable insights into consumer behavior, payment methods, and platform usage.

Industry Related Reports:

South Korea Quick Commerce Market

The South Korea Quick Commerce Market size is estimated at USD 3.16 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.26 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.15%. The market is driven by rising consumer demand for faster delivery, increased smartphone usage, and the adoption of app-based ordering platforms. Quick commerce services are gaining traction in urban areas, focusing on groceries, food, and daily essentials.

India E-Commerce Market

The India E-Commerce Market size is estimated at USD 136.43 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 327.38 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.13%. Growth is driven by rising internet penetration, increasing smartphone usage, and the adoption of digital payment solutions. Expanding online retail platforms and growing demand for convenience and fast delivery are further boosting market growth.

Qatar E-Commerce Market

The Qatar E-Commerce Market size is estimated at USD 4.54 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.43%. The market is driven by increasing internet penetration, growing smartphone adoption, and the rise of digital payment solutions. Convenience, fast delivery, and expanding online retail platforms are further fueling e-commerce growth in the region.

