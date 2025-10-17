Iga Nephropathy Pipeline Drugs Report 2025: Latest Drugs, Emerging Therapies, And Clinical Trials Shaping

DelveInsight's“ IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in the IgA Nephropathy pipeline landscape. It covers the IgA Nephropathy Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On 14 October 2025, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. announced a clinical study is to evaluate multiple dose levels of povetacicept in adults with immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy (IgAN), primary membranous nephropathy (pMN), lupus-related kidney disease (lupus nephritis - LN), or anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA) associated vasculitis (AAV) to determine if povetacicept is safe and potentially beneficial in treating these diseases. On 08 October 2025, Novartis Pharmaceuticals conducted a study is designed as a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to demonstrate the superiority of iptacopan (LNP023) at a dose of 200 mg b.i.d. compared to placebo on top of maximally tolerated ACEi or ARB on reduction of proteinuria and slowing renal disease progression in primary IgA Nephropathy patients.



IgA Nephropathy Overview

IgA nephropathy (IgAN), or Berger's disease, is the most common primary glomerular disease that can progress to end stage renal failure (ESRD). Because of the critical interaction between an intrinsic antigen (galactose-deficient IgA1) and circulating anti-glycan antibodies, IgA nephropathy can be considered an autoimmune disease. IgA is an antibody-a protein made by the immune system to protect the body from foreign substances such as bacteria or viruses. This condition most often occurs in Caucasian and Asian males. It usually appears when people are in their teens to late 30s but can occur at any age. Many cases resolve over time. However, in a subset of patients, the disease may not resolve and thus can lead to end-stage renal disease (ESRD) after 20-25 years. Rarely the condition can progress much more rapidly leading to renal failure within a few years, if not treated.

IgA Nephropathy Emerging Drugs Profile

Atrasentan: Chinook Therapeutics

Atrasentan is a potent and selective inhibitor of the endothelin A receptor (ETA) that has the potential to provide benefit in multiple chronic kidney diseases by reducing proteinuria and having direct anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects to preserve kidney function. Chinook selected IgAN as the lead indication for atrasentan due to the role of ETA activation in driving proteinuria, mesangial cell activation, kidney inflammation and fibrosis, the hallmarks of IgAN disease progression. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy.

SHR-2010: Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

SHR-2010 is a drug being studied for the treatment of Primary IgA Nephropathy. It is an injection developed by Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., currently in Phase II of research. The drug is aimed at inhibiting MASP2protein. Clinical trials are ongoing to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of SHR-2010 in patients with Primary IgA Nephropathy.

TAK-079: Takeda

TAK-079, also known as mezagitamab, targets CD38-expressing cells, including plasmablasts, plasma cells, and natural killer cells, leading to their depletion. The rationale for using TAK-079 in IgA nephropathy is that by reducing plasma cells responsible for producing the abnormal IgA1 protein, it may help prevent the formation of pathogenic immune complexes and subsequent kidney injury. In a Phase 1b clinical trial, TAK-079 is being evaluated for safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy in patients with primary IgA nephropathy who are receiving stable background therapy.

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for IgA Nephropathy Treatment.

IgA Nephropathy Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

IgA Nephropathy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the IgA Nephropathy market.

IgA Nephropathy Companies

Chinook Therapeutics, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Takeda, Visterra, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Wuhan Createrna Science and Technology, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Takeda, Selecta Biosciences, Shanghai Alebund Pharmaceuticals and others.

IgA Nephropathy Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

IgA Nephropathy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Scope of the IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Report

Coverage- Global



IgA Nephropathy Companies- Chinook Therapeutics, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Takeda, Visterra, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Wuhan Createrna Science and Technology, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Takeda, Selecta Biosciences, Shanghai Alebund Pharmaceuticals and others. IgA Nephropathy Therapies- LNP023, Blisibimod, HR19042 Capsules, Telitacicept, Intravenous Rituximab, Nefecon, BION-1301, Atrasentan, and others.



IgA Nephropathy Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination IgA Nephropathy Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryIgA Nephropathy: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentIgA Nephropathy– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Atrasentan: Chinook TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)SHR-2010: Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)TAK-079: TakedaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsProduct Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsIgA Nephropathy Key CompaniesIgA Nephropathy Key ProductsIgA Nephropathy- Unmet NeedsIgA Nephropathy- Market Drivers and BarriersIgA Nephropathy- Future Perspectives and ConclusionIgA Nephropathy Analyst ViewsIgA Nephropathy Key CompaniesAppendix

