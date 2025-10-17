Essential Tremor Pipeline Drugs Report 2025 Highlights MOA, Emerging Therapies, Clinical Trials Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Essential Tremor Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 7+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in the Essential Tremor pipeline landscape. It covers the Essential Tremor Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Essential Tremor Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Essential Tremor Pipeline Report



In July 2025, Jazz Pharmaceuticals conducted a study of the safety and efficacy of JZP385 in the treatment of adult participants with moderate to severe ET.

DelveInsight's Essential Tremor Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 7+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for Essential Tremor treatment.

The leading Essential Tremor Companies such as Merz Pharma, SAGE Therapeutics, GE Healthcare, Praxis Precision Medicines, OB Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Jazz Pharmaceuticals and others. Promising Essential Tremor Therapies such as SAGE-324, CAD-1883, NBI-827104, JZP385, CX-8998, SAGE-217, Memantine, Pregabalin, and others.

The Essential Tremor Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Essential Tremor Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Essential Tremor.

Essential Tremor Overview

Essential tremor (ET) is a chronic, progressive neurologic disease. The hallmark motor feature of ET is a 4–12-Hz kinetic tremor (i.e., a tremor that occurs during voluntary movements such as writing or eating) that involves the hands and arms, but which may also eventually spread to involve the head (i.e., neck), voice, jaw, and other body regions. Given the presence of etiologic, clinical, pharmacologic response profile and pathologic heterogeneity, there is increasing support for the notion that ET may be a family of diseases whose central defining feature is kinetic tremor of the arms, and which might more appropriately be referred to as“the essential tremors.

Essential Tremor Emerging Drugs Profile

SAGE-324: Sage therapeutics

SAGE-324 is an investigational oral neuroactive steroid (NAS) GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM). NAS GABAA receptor PAMs bind to both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, enhancing inhibitory activity of the GABAergic system, the major inhibitory neurotransmission system in the brain. GABA is the primary inhibitory neurotransmitter in the central nervous system and plays a critical role in maintaining balanced neuronal activity in the brain. GABA dysregulation has been implicated in the pathophysiology of ET. It is currently being evaluated in Phase II stage of development.

Table of Contents

