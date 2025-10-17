Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline Drugs Report 2025: MOA, Emerging Therapies, Clinical Trials, Treatment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 22+ pipeline drugs in the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder pipeline landscape. It covers the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline Report



On 08 October 2025, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced a study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of SPN-812 (viloxazine extended release) in children 4 to 5 years of age with ADHD. This is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, 2-arm (1:1), parallel-group, efficacy and safety/tolerability fixed-dose study of SPN-812 in preschool-age children (4 to 5 years old) with ADHD. Participants will be screened for eligibility for up to 4 weeks. Eligible participants will be treated with study medication for 6 weeks. The total duration of the study is up to 10 weeks.

DelveInsight's Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 22+ pipeline therapies for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder treatment.

The leading Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Companies such as Cingulate Therapeutics, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, BioLite, Mind Medicine, Tris Pharma, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, KemPharm, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Ensysce Biosciences, 3Z Pharmaceuticals and others.

The Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Overview

Attention Deficit-Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a psychiatric condition that has long been recognized as affecting children's ability to function. Individuals suffering from this disorder show patterns of developmentally inappropriate levels of inattentiveness, hyperactivity, or impulsivity. Although there used to be two different diagnoses of Attention Deficit Disorder vs. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, the DSM IV combined this into one disorder with three subtypes: predominantly inattentive, predominantly hyperactive, or combined type.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Emerging Drugs Profile

CTx-1301: Cingulate Therapeutics

CTx-1301 utilizes Cingulate's innovative Precision Timed Release (PTR) drug delivery platform technology to create a breakthrough multi-core formulation of dexmethylphenidate, a compound approved by the FDA for the treatment of ADHD. CTx-1301 combines layers of immediate release and sustained release active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in a single tablet intended to deliver the right amount of drug at the right time when patients need it; delivering a rapid onset and entire active day efficacy while providing a controlled descent of plasma drug levels to optimize treatment. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Centanafadine: Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Centanafadine is a serotonin-norepinephrine-dopamine, triple-reuptake inhibitor. In 2011, Euthymics Bioscience spun off its development of centanafadine to a new company called Neurovance. In March 2017, Otsuka Pharmaceutical acquired Neurovance and the rights to centanafadine. Approximately, 900 adult patients from age 18 to 55 years old, and diagnosed with ADHD, were randomized in the two phase III studies. The studies were randomized, double-blind, multicenter, and placebo-controlled with parallel groups. Patients were randomized 1:1:1 to receive either centanafadine doses of 100 or 200 mg, twice daily (total daily dose of 200 mg or 400 mg, respectively), or placebo twice daily. Centanafadine demonstrated statistically significant improvements vs. placebo for primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints in both investigational studies. In the combined analysis of tolerability across the two studies, no adverse event was reported by more than 7 percent of patients.

MM120: MindMed

MindMed is developing MM120 (lysergide D-tartrate), the tartrate salt form of lysergide. Lysergide is a synthetic ergotamine belonging to the group of classic, or serotonergic, psychedelics, which acts as a partial agonist at human serotonin-2A (5-hydroxytryptamine-2A [5-HT2A]) receptors. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Treatment.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder market.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Companies

Cingulate Therapeutics, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, BioLite, Mind Medicine, Tris Pharma, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, KemPharm, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Ensysce Biosciences, 3Z Pharmaceuticals and others.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Companies- Cingulate Therapeutics, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, BioLite, Mind Medicine, Tris Pharma, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals, KemPharm, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Ensysce Biosciences, 3Z Pharmaceuticals and others.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Therapies- Centanafadine SR, Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate), NRP104, Lisdexamfetamine, Centanafadine Hydrochloride, Prospekta, Amphetamine Sulfate and others.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

