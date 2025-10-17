Influenza Pipeline Drugs Report 2025: MOA, Emerging Therapies, Clinical Trials, Treatment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Influenza Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 120+ companies and 120+ pipeline drugs in the Influenza pipeline landscape. It covers the Influenza Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Influenza Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Curious about the latest updates in the Influenza Pipeline? Click here to explore the therapies and trials making headlines @ Influenza Pipeline Outlook Report

Key Takeaways from the Influenza Pipeline Report



On 22 September 2025, Eurofarma Laboratorios S.A. conducted a phase 3, multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, comparative clinical trial to evaluate the association of paracetamol 500mg + Fexofenadine 60mg + Phenylephrine 20mg in the flu and common cold treatment.

On 12 September 2025, Sanofi Pasteur announced a study was to provide sera (collected from participants before vaccination [Blood Sample 1] and after final vaccination [Blood Sample 2]) to the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) for further analysis by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to support formulation recommendations for subsequent influenza vaccines.

DelveInsight's Influenza Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 120+ active players working to develop 120+ pipeline therapies for Influenza treatment.

The leading Influenza Companies such as Moderna, SAB Biotherapeutics, ENA Respiratory Pty Ltd, Codagenix, AlloVir, Osivax, CureVac AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Cocrystal Pharma Inc, Viriom, Emergent BioSolutions, Pfizer, Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Guangdong Raynovent Biotech Co., Ltd, FluGen Inc, BlueWillow Biologics, AVM Biotechnology LLC, Ansun Biopharma, Inc., Guangzhou Henovcom Bioscience, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Emergex Vaccines, Vir Biotechnology, CSL Limited, Novavax, EMERGENT, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Poolbeg Pharma, MYMETICS, CELLTRION INC., Avalia Immunotherapies, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Airway Therapeutics, Inc., PrEP Biopharm, Ansun Biopharma, Cidara Therapeutics, and others. Promising Influenza Therapies such as Fluviral®, Varicella vaccine+TIV, Peramivir, Fluzone, Fluarix Tetra, VXA-A1.1, and others.

Want to know which companies are leading innovation in Influenza? Dive into the full pipeline insights @ Influenza Clinical Trials Assessment

The Influenza Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Influenza Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Influenza.

Influenza Overview

Influenza, one of the most common infectious diseases, is a highly contagious airborne disease that occurs in seasonal epidemics and manifests as an acute febrile illness with variable degrees of systemic symptoms, ranging from mild fatigue to respiratory failure and death. Influenza causes significant loss of workdays, human suffering, and mortality. The CDC documented that seasonal influenza was responsible for 24,000 to 62,000 deaths during the 2019-2020 season.

Influenza Emerging Drugs Profile

mRNA-1010: Moderna

mRNA-1010 is a vaccine candidate that encodes for hemagglutinin (HA) glycoproteins of the four influenza strains recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for the prevention of influenza, including influenza A/H1N1, A/H3N2, and influenza B/Yamagata- and B/Victoria-lineages. HA is a major influenza surface glycoprotein that is considered an important target to generate broad protection against influenza and is the primary target of currently available influenza vaccines. Currently, it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat patients suffering from Seasonal Influenza.

SAB-176: SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB-176 is a quadrivalent broadly neutralizing fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that leverages the human biological immune response in development for the treatment of hospitalized patients with severe seasonal influenza. The novel specifically targeted therapeutic generated from the company's proprietary technology, the DiversitAb platform, is designed to specifically bind to Type A and Type B influenza viruses. Pre-clinical data suggests that SAB-176 offers potentially broad protection against diverse influenza strains. A highly-potent, polyclonal antibody therapy for severe seasonal influenza, could potentially treat severely ill patients and provide protective antibodies for high-risk populations, such as the elderly and immune compromised.

INNA-051: ENA Respiratory Pty Ltd

INNA-051 is a broad-spectrum antiviral immunomodulatory nasal spray under clinical development for pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis of respiratory viral infections in populations at risk of severe complications. Based on its mechanism of action and intended route of administration, INNA-051 has the potential to address several viral respiratory pathogens across multiple patient populations with a variety of co-morbid conditions. INNA-051 antiviral efficacy is currently evaluated in a Phase 2a influenza-challenge conducted in healthy volunteers.

CODA-VAX H1N1: Codagenix

Codagenix has utilized a design platform to construct a live-attenuated, universal flu vaccine, CodaVax-H1N1. The vaccine enables presentation of conserved antigens of the wild-type virus, demonstrating universal potential in primate models and thus the potential to provide multi-season protection when developed into its final quadrivalent formulation. Currently, it is being evaluated in Phase I stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Influenza virus infections.

ALVR106: AlloVir

ALVR106 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, multi-virus specific VST therapy candidate designed to target diseases caused by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, parainfluenza virus (PIV), and human metapneumovirus (hMPV). In vitro data demonstrates that ALVR106 reactive cells have antiviral activity against each of the targeted viruses with minimal or no activity against non-virus-infected cells. This preclinical data supports the potential for antiviral benefit and safety of ALVR106 when administered to patients.

If you're tracking ongoing Influenza Clinical trials, this press release is a must-read. Tap to see the breakthroughs @ Influenza Treatment Drugs

The Influenza Pipeline report provides insights into:-



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Influenza with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Influenza Treatment.

Influenza Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Influenza Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Influenza market.

Influenza Companies

Moderna, SAB Biotherapeutics, ENA Respiratory Pty Ltd, Codagenix, AlloVir, Osivax, CureVac AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Cocrystal Pharma Inc, Viriom, Emergent BioSolutions, Pfizer, Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Guangdong Raynovent Biotech Co., Ltd, FluGen Inc, BlueWillow Biologics, AVM Biotechnology LLC, Ansun Biopharma, Inc., Guangzhou Henovcom Bioscience, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Emergex Vaccines, Vir Biotechnology, CSL Limited, Novavax, EMERGENT, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Poolbeg Pharma, MYMETICS, CELLTRION INC., Avalia Immunotherapies, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Airway Therapeutics, Inc., PrEP Biopharm, Ansun Biopharma, Cidara Therapeutics, and others.

Influenza Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as,



Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral Subcutaneous

Influenza Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as,



Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine

From emerging drug candidates to competitive intelligence, the Influenza Pipeline Report covers it all – check it out now @ Influenza Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Influenza Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Influenza Companies- Moderna, SAB Biotherapeutics, ENA Respiratory Pty Ltd, Codagenix, AlloVir, Osivax, CureVac AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Cocrystal Pharma Inc, Viriom, Emergent BioSolutions, Pfizer, Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Guangdong Raynovent Biotech Co., Ltd, FluGen Inc, BlueWillow Biologics, AVM Biotechnology LLC, Ansun Biopharma, Inc., Guangzhou Henovcom Bioscience, Sunshine Lake Pharma Co., Ltd., Emergex Vaccines, Vir Biotechnology, CSL Limited, Novavax, EMERGENT, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Poolbeg Pharma, MYMETICS, CELLTRION INC., Avalia Immunotherapies, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Airway Therapeutics, Inc., PrEP Biopharm, Ansun Biopharma, Cidara Therapeutics, and others.

Influenza Therapies- Fluviral®, Varicella vaccine+TIV, Peramivir, Fluzone, Fluarix Tetra, VXA-A1.1, and others.

Influenza Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Influenza Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Stay ahead in Healthcare Research – discover what's next for the Influenza Treatment landscape in this detailed analysis @ Influenza Emerging Drugs and Major Players

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryInfluenza: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentInfluenza – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)mRNA-1010: ModernaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)INNA-051: ENA Respiratory Pty LtdDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)CODA-VAX H1N1: CodagenixDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsInfluenza Key CompaniesInfluenza Key ProductsInfluenza- Unmet NeedsInfluenza- Market Drivers and BarriersInfluenza- Future Perspectives and ConclusionInfluenza Analyst ViewsInfluenza Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.