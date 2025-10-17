Hypercholesterolemia Pipeline Drugs Report 2025: MOA, Emerging Therapies, Clinical Trials, Treatment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Hypercholesterolemia Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in Hypercholesterolemia pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Hypercholesterolemia Pipeline Report



On 16 October 2025, Novartis Pharmaceuticals announced a study was a randomized, double-blind, placebo- and active comparator-controlled, multicenter study in 350 adult participants with primary hypercholesterolemia not receiving any LLT with a 10-year ASCVD risk score of less than 7.5%. This study evaluated the efficacy and safety of inclisiran sodium 300 mg, administered as a monotherapy in comparison to ezetimibe and placebo.

On 07 October 2025, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC conducted a study to evaluate the longer-term safety and efficacy of enlicitide decanoate in adults with hypercholesterolemia who completed either study MK-0616-013 (NCT05952856), study MK-0616-017 (NCT05952869), or study MK-0616-018 (NCT06450366).

DelveInsight's Hypercholesterolemia pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline therapies for Hypercholesterolemia treatment.

The leading Hypercholesterolemia Companies such as Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Vaxxinity, Inc., Akeso Biopharma, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Verve Therapeutics, Inc., Amytrx Therapeutics, EPIC BIO, Addpharma, NewAmsterdam Pharma, LIB Therapeutics and others. Promising Hypercholesterolemia Pipeline Therapies such as Gemcabene, Rosuvastatin calcium, KJX839, statins, ezetimibe, MK-0524A, ER Niacin and others.

The Hypercholesterolemia Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Hypercholesterolemia Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Hypercholesterolemia.

Hypercholesterolemia Overview

Hypercholesterolemia is a specific type of hyperlipidemia. Hypercholesterolemia can be defined as a LDL-cholesterol greater than 190 mg/dL, greater than 160 mg/dL with one major risk factor, or greater than 130 mg/dL with two cardiovascular risk factors. Hypercholesterolemia can be inherited, but it's often the result of unhealthy lifestyle choices, which make it preventable and treatable. A healthy diet, regular exercise and sometimes medication can help reduce high cholesterol. Increases the risk of heart disease.

Hypercholesterolemia Emerging Drugs Profile

MK-0616: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

MK-0616 is an investigational, potentially first oral PCSK9 inhibitor designed to lower low density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. Discovered and developed by Merck, MK-0616 is a macrocyclic peptide that binds to PCSK9 and inhibits the interaction of PCSK9 with LDL receptors. MK-0616 is being developed under an agreement with UCB Pharmaceuticals. Results from the Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating MK-0616 showed that MK-0616 was generally well-tolerated with no overall trends across treatment groups in discontinuation rates or adverse events at week 16. No serious adverse events that were considered by the investigator to be related to treatment with MK-0616 were reported. Currently the drug is in Phase III stage for the treatment of Hypercholesterolemia.

ARO-ANG 3: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

ARO-ANG3 is an investigational RNAi therapeutic designed to reduce expression of angiopoietin-like protein 3 (ANGPTL3), a hepatocyte expressed regulator of lipid and lipoprotein metabolism with multiple potential modes of action, including inhibition of lipoprotein lipase and endothelial lipase. Given the inhibitory role of ANGPTL3 in the metabolism of various lipoproteins and triglycerides, reduced expression and reduced circulating levels of ANGPTL3 may increase clearance of LDL-cholesterol, HDL-cholesterol, and triglycerides. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage for the treatment of Hypercholesterolemia.

VXX-401: Vaxxinity, Inc.

VXX-401 was designed using Vaxxinity's proprietary synthetic peptide vaccine platform and is being developed for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia. The platform is designed to harness the immune system to convert the body into its own natural“drug factory,” stimulating the production of antibodies. VXX-401 is designed to induce robust, long-acting antibodies against PCSK9 and lower LDL cholesterol to prevent or treat coronary heart disease. Currently the drug is in Phase I stage for the treatment of Hypercholesterolemia.

The Hypercholesterolemia Pipeline Report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Hypercholesterolemia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Hypercholesterolemia Treatment.

Hypercholesterolemia Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Hypercholesterolemia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Hypercholesterolemia market.

Hypercholesterolemia Companies

Hypercholesterolemia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Hypercholesterolemia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Scope of the Hypercholesterolemia Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Hypercholesterolemia Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Hypercholesterolemia Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryHypercholesterolemia: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentHypercholesterolemia– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)MK-0616: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLCMid Stage Products (Phase II)ARO-ANG 3: Arrowhead PharmaceuticalsEarly Stage Products (Phase I)VXX-401: Vaxxinity, Inc.Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameInactive ProductsHypercholesterolemia Key CompaniesHypercholesterolemia Key ProductsHypercholesterolemia- Unmet NeedsHypercholesterolemia- Market Drivers and BarriersHypercholesterolemia- Future Perspectives and ConclusionHypercholesterolemia Analyst ViewsHypercholesterolemia Key CompaniesAppendix

