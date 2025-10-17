Gout Pipeline Drugs Report 2025: MOA, Emerging Therapies, Clinical Trials, Treatment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Gout Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 25+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in the Gout pipeline landscape. It covers the Gout Pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Gout Pipeline Therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Gout Pipeline Report



On 01 October 2025, Amgen conducted a clinical trial is to assess efficacy, safety, blood levels and bodily effects of up to 2 dose levels of intravenous (IV) pegloticase (KRYSTEXXA) infusions at every 4 week intervals (Q4 Weeks) for up to 6 months (Day 1 to 24 weeks with an optional 24 - 48 weeks treatment duration) when given in combination with weekly oral doses of methotrexate (MTX). The goal is to identify an appropriate dose to be administered every 4 weeks to be used for future clinical trials for patients with chronic gout that does not adequately respond to conventional therapy.

Gout Overview

Gout, historically referred to as the ""disease of kings and king of diseases,"" is one of the most common causes of chronic inflammatory arthritis, particularly in the United States. It is defined by the deposition of monosodium urate crystals in joints and surrounding tissues, driven by hyperuricemia-serum urate levels exceeding 6.8 mg/dL, the solubility threshold of urate in blood. Clinically, gout can present as acute inflammatory arthritis flares, chronic joint damage (gouty arthropathy), tophaceous deposits, uric acid kidney stones, and chronic kidney disease. Despite its long-recognized history, gout remains a well-studied and manageable condition.

Gout Emerging Drugs Profile

NASP: Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

NASP is a novel investigational medicine designed to reduce serum urate (SU) levels in people with uncontrolled gout, potentially reducing harmful tissue urate deposits which when left untreated can lead to debilitating gout flares and joint deformity. NASP is administered every 4-weeks as a sequential, two-component, infusion therapy consisting of tolerogenic nanoencapsulated sirolimus (NAS) which mitigates the formation of anti-drug antibodies (ADAs) and a uricase, pegadricase (P), which reduces serum uric acid. ADAs develop due to unwanted immune responses to biologic medicines, reducing their efficacy and tolerability, which remains an issue across multiple therapeutic modalities and disease states including uncontrolled gout. Sobi announced the initiation of a rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for SEL-212. The submission is based on the results of the DISSOLVE I and II pivotal studies. SEL-212 is an innovative biologic therapy in development for the treatment of chronic refractory gout. This significant milestone follows the FDA's Fast Track designation of SEL-212, underscoring the urgent need for new treatment options for patients with chronic refractory gout. Currently, the drug is in Phase Preregistration stage of its development for the treatment of Gout.

AR882: Arthrosi Therapeutics

AR882 is a potent and selective inhibitor of uric acid transporter 1 (URAT1), which is responsible for a majority of reabsorption of filtered uric acid from the renal tubular lumen. By inhibiting URAT1, AR882 increases uric acid urinary excretion and thereby lowers serum uric acid (sUA). Preclinically, AR882 has demonstrated inhibitory effect on uric acid uptake and good tolerability in pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and toxicology studies. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Gout.

ABP-671: Jiangsu Atom Bioscience and Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

ABP-671 is an inhibitor of urate transporter 1 (URAT1) proteins, which are involved in reabsorption of uric acid by the kidneys. As a first line monotherapy, administered once a day in an oral tablet, ABP-671 reduces uric acid reabsorption, increasing its excretion in urine to reduce serum uric acid (sUA) levels. In long-term treatment this will reduce the number and size of tophi which will prevent gout attacks. By maintaining normal levels of sUA, the drug can also reduce the potential for complications associated with hyperuricemia, such as diabetes and heart and kidney disease. For the treatment of gout, there is a general agreement that targeting sUA levels of less than 6 and 5 mg/dL will inhibit the formation of new crystals and promote dissolution of existing crystals. Reduction of sUA levels to less than 5 mg/dL can further increase the velocity of tophi resolution, in both number and size. ABP-671 has demonstrated the ability to reach both sUA targets in a recent Phase IIa clinical trial. Approximately 93% and 77% of participants receiving ABP-671 treatment experienced reduction in sUA level to less than 6 and 5 mg/dL, respectively.. Currently, the drug is in Phase II/III stage of its development for the treatment of Gout.

PRX-115: Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc.

PRX-115 is a recombinant PEGylated uricase enzyme, chemically modified enzyme in development for the potential treatment of uncontrolled gout-115 is our recombinant PEGylated uricase (urate oxidase), a chemically modified enzyme under development for the potential treatment of patients with uncontrolled gout. The uricase enzyme that does not exist naturally in humans converts uric acid to allantoin, which is easily eliminated through urine. This recombinant enzyme, expressed via our ProCellEx system, is designed to lower uric acid levels and improve clinical manifestation of the disease while having low immunogenicity and increased half-life of the drug in the blood. Pre-clinical data demonstrates long half-life, reduced immunogenic risk and high specific activity which supports the potential of PRX-115 to be a safe and effective treatment for patients with uncontrolled gout. One-month multiple dosing toxicity studies in two species and 6-month multiple dosing toxicity study in one specie were conducted to support single and multiple dose studies in humans. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Gout.

