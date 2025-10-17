Synovial Sarcoma Market To Experience Notable Growth In Forecast Span By 2034, Delveinsight Predicts Advenchen Lab, Ipsen, Daiichi Sankyo, Oncotherapy Science, Foghorn Therapeutics, Bioatla

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Synovial Sarcoma Companies in the market include - Advenchen Laboratories, Ipsen, Daiichi Sankyo, OncoTherapy Science, Foghorn Therapeutics, BioAtla, Inc., Takara Bio, C4 Therapeutics, Adaptimmune, Epizyme, Inc., and others.

The Synovial Sarcoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Synovial Sarcoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Synovial Sarcoma market dynamics.

DelveInsight's “Synovial Sarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Synovial Sarcoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Synovial Sarcoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Synovial Sarcoma market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Synovial Sarcoma market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Synovial Sarcoma Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Synovial Sarcoma Market Report:



The Synovial Sarcoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In June 2025, Updated results from the phase 1b/2 MB-107 trial (NCT04887298) revealed that the next-generation anthracycline analog annamycin showed clinical activity and a favorable safety profile in patients with soft tissue sarcoma and lung metastases.

In June 2025, According to a news release from its developer, QBiotics Group Limited, intratumoral tigilanol tiglate showed promising efficacy in a small group of patients with advanced and/or metastatic soft tissue sarcomas (STSs) in the phase 2a QB46C-H07 trial (NCT05755113).

In May 2025, Data from a phase 2 trial (NCT03951571) published in Clinical Cancer Research showed that adjuvant treatment with anlotinib reduced the risk of disease recurrence compared with surgery alone in patients with completely resected localized, high-grade soft tissue sarcoma.

In May 2025, According to a news release from its developer, Thermosome, the FDA has granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to THE001 (DPPG2-TSL-DOX), a thermosensitive liposomal formulation of doxorubicin, for treating patients with soft tissue sarcoma (STS).

In December 2024, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP), a company focused on transforming solid tumor cancer treatment with cell therapy, announced that the first patient has been treated with TECELRA® (afamitresgene autoleucel). TECELRA is the first engineered cell therapy approved in the U.S. for solid tumors and marks the first new treatment option in over a decade for synovial sarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer primarily affecting young adults.

In November 2024, Adaptimmune's pivotal Phase II trial of its investigational T cell therapy, lete-cel, has achieved its primary endpoint, positioning the company for a second sarcoma approval. The UK-based biotech plans to submit a rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of 2025 for lete-cel's use in treating advanced or metastatic synovial sarcoma and myxoid/round cell liposarcoma (MRCLS).

Letetresgene autoleucel, an advanced targeted therapy in development, is a NY-ESO-1-directed genetically modified autologous T-cell immunotherapy. Given that only one targeted therapy is currently approved for Synovial Sarcoma, this new treatment is expected to capture a significant share of the market.

In the 7MM, approximately 1,600 incident cases of Synovial Sarcoma were reported in 2023, with the United States accounting for the highest number of cases

In the seven major markets (7MM), the United States had the highest number of Synovial Sarcoma incident cases in 2023, estimated at approximately 650 cases. This number is projected to rise over the forecast period.

In 2023, among the EU4 and the UK, Germany recorded the highest number of Synovial Sarcoma incident cases, whereas Spain had the lowest.

In gender-specific cases of Synovial Sarcoma, males are found to have a higher incidence rate compared to females.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, Stage II Synovial Sarcoma had the highest incidence in Japan, with approximately 100 cases in 2023, and this number is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Adaptimmune plans to initiate a rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for letetresgene autoleucel in 2025, aiming to treat Synovial Sarcoma. This strategy will enhance Adaptimmune's sarcoma portfolio by broadening the eligible patient group to include individuals with NY-ESO-1 positive MRCLS and Synovial Sarcoma solid tumors.

Key Synovial Sarcoma Companies: Advenchen Laboratories, Ipsen, Daiichi Sankyo, OncoTherapy Science, Foghorn Therapeutics, BioAtla, Inc., Takara Bio, C4 Therapeutics, Adaptimmune, Epizyme, Inc., and others Key Synovial Sarcoma Therapies: AL3818, Tazemetostat, DS-2243a, OTSA101, FHD-609, CAB-AXL-ADC, NY-ESO-1, CFT – 8634, Afamitresgene autoleucel, Tazemetostat, and others

Synovial Sarcoma Overview

Synovial Sarcoma is a rare and aggressive soft tissue cancer that primarily affects the tendons, muscles, and ligaments near the joints, often in the arms or legs. Despite its name, it does not originate from synovial tissue. This malignancy is most common in young adults and adolescents and is characterized by a slow-growing tumor that can eventually invade surrounding tissues.

Get a Free sample for the Synovial Sarcoma Market Report:

Synovial Sarcoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Synovial Sarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Synovial Sarcoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Synovial Sarcoma

Prevalent Cases of Synovial Sarcoma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Synovial Sarcoma Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Synovial Sarcoma

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Synovial Sarcoma epidemiology trends @ Synovial Sarcoma Epidemiological Insights

Synovial Sarcoma Market

The dynamics of the Synovial Sarcoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecast period 2020-2034.

“The current pipeline of Synovial Sarcoma is not very rich. A limited number of therapeutic approaches are being evaluated for the patients. As some molecule probably will enter in market in upcoming years, the market is supposed to experience immense growth in future”

Synovial Sarcoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Synovial Sarcoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Synovial Sarcoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Synovial Sarcoma Therapies and Key Companies



AL3818: Advenchen Laboratories

Tazemetostat: Ipsen

DS-2243a: Daiichi Sankyo

OTSA101: OncoTherapy Science

FHD-609: Foghorn Therapeutics

CAB-AXL-ADC: BioAtla, Inc.

NY-ESO-1: Takara Bio

CFT – 8634: C4 Therapeutics

Afamitresgene autoleucel: Adaptimmune Tazemetostat: Epizyme, Inc.

To know more about Synovial Sarcoma treatment, visit @ Synovial Sarcoma Medications

Scope of the Synovial Sarcoma Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Synovial Sarcoma Companies: Advenchen Laboratories, Ipsen, Daiichi Sankyo, OncoTherapy Science, Foghorn Therapeutics, BioAtla, Inc., Takara Bio, C4 Therapeutics, Adaptimmune, Epizyme, Inc., and others

Key Synovial Sarcoma Therapies: AL3818, Tazemetostat, DS-2243a, OTSA101, FHD-609, CAB-AXL-ADC, NY-ESO-1, CFT – 8634, Afamitresgene autoleucel, Tazemetostat, and others

Synovial Sarcoma Therapeutic Assessment: Synovial Sarcoma current marketed and Synovial Sarcoma emerging therapies

Synovial Sarcoma Market Dynamics: Synovial Sarcoma market drivers and Synovial Sarcoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Synovial Sarcoma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Synovial Sarcoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Synovial Sarcoma market share @ Synovial Sarcoma Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Synovial Sarcoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Synovial Sarcoma

3. SWOT analysis of Synovial Sarcoma

4. Synovial Sarcoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Synovial Sarcoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Synovial Sarcoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Synovial Sarcoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Synovial Sarcoma

9. Synovial Sarcoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Synovial Sarcoma Unmet Needs

11. Synovial Sarcoma Emerging Therapies

12. Synovial Sarcoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Synovial Sarcoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Synovial Sarcoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Synovial Sarcoma Market Drivers

16. Synovial Sarcoma Market Barriers

17. Synovial Sarcoma Appendix

18. Synovial Sarcoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.