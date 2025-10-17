Security Council Renews Haiti Sanctions

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Friday that renews sanctions in Haiti for another year as armed gangs continue to terrorise the population.

The sanctions regime was established in 2022 and includes a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.

Panama and the United States drafted the resolution, which also renews the mandate of the panel of experts that supports the sanctions committee.

It comes just weeks after the Council authorised a Gang Suppression Force (GSF) in Haiti to replace the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) that has been backing the national police in their efforts to combat the violence.

“These measures will restore security in Haiti and bring gangs to their knees,” the US representative said.

Designation annex

Resolution 2794 (2025) expresses grave concern over“the extremely high levels of gang violence and other criminal activities,” such as kidnappings, homicides, trafficking in persons, homicides, and sexual violence, as well as ongoing impunity.

In an annex, the Council also designated two people who have“engaged in acts that threaten the peace, security, and stability of Haiti.”

Dimitri Herard, former head of assassinated ex-president Jovenel Moïse's security unit, has supported the Ti Bwa gang in addition to being implicated“in facilitating the trafficking of arms and ammunition, which have fuelled gang violence and destabilised the country.”

Kempes Sanon is the leader of the Bel Air gang which“has been involved in systematic human rights violations, including extortion, kidnappings, and illicit taxation.”

The US representative said their designation complements action taken by Washington earlier that day regarding the two men.

“While we applaud the Council for designating these individuals, the list is not complete. There are more enablers of Haiti's insecurity evading accountability.”

'Remove the fuel'

Panama's representative said effective implementation of the arms embargo is crucial in efforts“to once and for all remove the fuel that is firing this conflict.” He added that“there is a symbiotic relationship between certain economic and political elite sectors and the gangs”.

With regard to the annex, he regretted that“there hasn't been consensus to include people who meet the criteria of those that are causing so much damage to Haitian society.”

He expressed hope that the sanctions renewal, along with other efforts by the UN Support Office in Haiti and the GSF“will enable us to bring about a Haiti free of weapons, safer and in peace”.

Deterrence and justice

The representative of Haiti said the sanctions regime can be“an effective instrument of deterrence and of justice, if it is properly applied and respected by all member states”.

It serves as“a complementary pillar” to the Multinational Security Support Mission, which was recently transformed into the GSF.

He said that so far, results of efforts to quell the violence have been mixed as gangs continue to be provided with heavy weapons and ammunition coming from abroad.

He further stated that the Haitian government has noted the names of the individuals in the annex and their cases will be handled in accordance with national law.

