CIG Presents The Strategic Policy Statement 20262028

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By OTP Media

GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands – Minister of finance and economic development Rolston Anglin presented the government's Strategic Policy Statement (SPS) for 2026–2028 during the first sitting of the second meeting of the 2025-2026 session of parliament 15 October 2025.

The SPS outlines government's medium-term fiscal framework and strategic priorities, ensuring that national resources are managed responsibly while delivering programmes that improve the lives of Caymanians.



Calling it a“pragmatic, prudent and transformative roadmap,” minister Anglin said the document explains to the public how government will achieve its intended outcomes.

“Government's approach is sustainable and realistic,” he said.“Our goal is to guarantee that financial resources are used to deliver maximum benefits to our people.”

Premier André M Ebanks said that in preparing the SPS, government was purposeful in developing a plan that empowers Caymanians, strengthens the economy and ensures long-term sustainability for future generations.

“This document has the best interests of the Caymanian people firmly at heart,” he said.“It reflects a commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparency, and a clear intent to resolve longstanding problems, unify our people and to innovate, to create a stronger, fairer Cayman Islands.”

As a direct benefit of revisions made in June to the Public Management and Finance Act, government expects fewer variances between the SPS' budget numbers and the numbers in the more specific budget document that parliament will debate on 5 November. The revision allowed ministries and portfolios appropriate time to prepare more accurate policy and financial plans.

The SPS 2026–2028 sets out the government's seven broad outcomes, which will guide policy decisions, legislation, and the budget implementation during the next two years.

The broad outcomes are:

Strong Education and Immigration Systems that Support a Highly Skilled and Adaptable Caymanian Population.Sustainable Physical Development that Prioritises Affordable Housing, Ensures Resilient Infrastructure and Protects Nature.A Diversified, Resilient Economy that Supports Prosperity and Innovation.Healthy and Empowered People with an Improved Quality of Life for All Ages.A Cohesive Society which Protects and Institutionalises Caymanian Identity and Culture.Efficient, Effective, Accountable and People-Centred Public Services.A Secure, Well-Governed Country Demonstrated by Transparent Governance and Robust Public Safety Systems.

Each broad outcome is supported by specific outcomes and targeted initiatives to achieve measurable progress over the SPS period. These include:



More affordable housing options for first-time Caymanian homebuyers and low-income families;

Better healthcare access with expanded services and chronic disease managementImproved roads and infrastructure, reducing congestion and travel times;

Stronger job pathways for Caymanian graduates and workers;

Protected cultural heritage ensuring Caymanian identity thrives for future generations; Sustainable environmental practices safeguarding beaches, marine life, and natural resources.

In the SPS, the economics and statistics office forecasts the following.



Cayman's economy



To expand by 2.6 per cent in 2025; and To grow by 2.2 percent in 2026, 2.5 percent in 2027, and 2.2 percent in 2028, supported by financial services, infrastructure and tourism.

Also in the SPS, the mnistry of finance and economic development forecasts:



Operating surpluses

$6.56 million in 2026, $9.37 million in 2027, and $13.89 million in 2028, while maintaining cash reserves above the statutory minimum under the Public Management and Finance Act.

Operating revenues

Over the three-year SPS period, forecast to total $3.864 billion, as follows: $1.252 billion in 2026, $1.296 billion in 2027, and $1.316 billion in 2028.

Operating expenditures Over the three-year SPS period, forecast to be just under $3.834 billion in operating expenditures, as follows: $1.246 billion in 2026, $1.287 billion in 2027, and $1.301 billion in 2028.

The SPS provides for continued investment in education, healthcare, infrastructure, financial services and social development, focusing on affordability, sustainability, and long-term community benefit.

