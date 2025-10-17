CIG Presents The Strategic Policy Statement 20262028
GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands – Minister of finance and economic development Rolston Anglin presented the government's Strategic Policy Statement (SPS) for 2026–2028 during the first sitting of the second meeting of the 2025-2026 session of parliament 15 October 2025.
The SPS outlines government's medium-term fiscal framework and strategic priorities, ensuring that national resources are managed responsibly while delivering programmes that improve the lives of Caymanians.
-
Download Attachment
Speaking Notes – Tabling of 2026-28 SPS
Calling it a“pragmatic, prudent and transformative roadmap,” minister Anglin said the document explains to the public how government will achieve its intended outcomes.
“Government's approach is sustainable and realistic,” he said.“Our goal is to guarantee that financial resources are used to deliver maximum benefits to our people.”
Premier André M Ebanks said that in preparing the SPS, government was purposeful in developing a plan that empowers Caymanians, strengthens the economy and ensures long-term sustainability for future generations.
“This document has the best interests of the Caymanian people firmly at heart,” he said.“It reflects a commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparency, and a clear intent to resolve longstanding problems, unify our people and to innovate, to create a stronger, fairer Cayman Islands.”
As a direct benefit of revisions made in June to the Public Management and Finance Act, government expects fewer variances between the SPS' budget numbers and the numbers in the more specific budget document that parliament will debate on 5 November. The revision allowed ministries and portfolios appropriate time to prepare more accurate policy and financial plans.
The SPS 2026–2028 sets out the government's seven broad outcomes, which will guide policy decisions, legislation, and the budget implementation during the next two years.
The broad outcomes are:Education, Immigration, and Workforce Development: Strong Education and Immigration Systems that Support a Highly Skilled and Adaptable Caymanian Population. Housing, Infrastructure and Environment: Sustainable Physical Development that Prioritises Affordable Housing, Ensures Resilient Infrastructure and Protects Nature. Economy: A Diversified, Resilient Economy that Supports Prosperity and Innovation. Health and Social Development: Healthy and Empowered People with an Improved Quality of Life for All Ages. Caymanian Identity, Culture, and Heritage: A Cohesive Society which Protects and Institutionalises Caymanian Identity and Culture. Public Services: Efficient, Effective, Accountable and People-Centred Public Services. Good Governance and Public Safety: A Secure, Well-Governed Country Demonstrated by Transparent Governance and Robust Public Safety Systems.
Each broad outcome is supported by specific outcomes and targeted initiatives to achieve measurable progress over the SPS period. These include:
-
More affordable housing options for first-time Caymanian homebuyers and low-income families;
Better healthcare access with expanded services and chronic disease managementImproved roads and infrastructure, reducing congestion and travel times;
Stronger job pathways for Caymanian graduates and workers;
Protected cultural heritage ensuring Caymanian identity thrives for future generations;
Sustainable environmental practices safeguarding beaches, marine life, and natural resources.
In the SPS, the economics and statistics office forecasts the following.
-
Cayman's economy
-
To expand by 2.6 per cent in 2025; and
To grow by 2.2 percent in 2026, 2.5 percent in 2027, and 2.2 percent in 2028, supported by financial services, infrastructure and tourism.
Also in the SPS, the mnistry of finance and economic development forecasts:
-
Operating surpluses
-
$6.56 million in 2026, $9.37 million in 2027, and $13.89 million in 2028, while maintaining cash reserves above the statutory minimum under the Public Management and Finance Act.
-
Over the three-year SPS period, forecast to total $3.864 billion, as follows: $1.252 billion in 2026, $1.296 billion in 2027, and $1.316 billion in 2028.
-
Over the three-year SPS period, forecast to be just under $3.834 billion in operating expenditures, as follows: $1.246 billion in 2026, $1.287 billion in 2027, and $1.301 billion in 2028.
The SPS provides for continued investment in education, healthcare, infrastructure, financial services and social development, focusing on affordability, sustainability, and long-term community benefit.
The post CIG presents the strategic policy statement 2026–2028 appeared first on Caribbean News Global.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment