Pact For The Mediterranean Enhancing Jobs, Energy And Security

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The European Commission and the high representative have set out athat will step upacross the Mediterranean Sea. The Pact builds on historic and cultural ties and previous EU work in the region to create athat is connected, prosperous, resilient, and secure.

Its goal is to create mutual benefits – from producing clean energy, to unlocking private investment. It will help mobilise large-scale regional projects that create opportunities for people and businesses, with a particular focus on youth, women, and small businesses.

The EU will work on three areas of cooperation with its Southern Mediterranean partners:



People as a driving force



Promote higher education and vocational training by setting up a Mediterranean University and scaling up existing technical and vocational programmes;

Develop skills and jobs, and roll out initiatives in mobility, culture, tourism and sport, with a strong focus on youth.

Stronger, sustainable and integrated economies



Boost energy and clean technologies;



Integrate further supply chains, including in the health and agriculture sectors, and in critical raw materials;



Improve digital infrastructures that bring economies and citizens closer;

Help build a more sustainable blue economy of the Mediterranean basin.

Security, preparedness and migration management



Launch initiatives on Mediterranean disaster preparedness and resilience;



Promote a comprehensive approach to migration management; Establish a regional forum for the EU and the Southern Mediterranean countries on peace and security.

The Pact is open to engage with partners beyond the Southern Mediterranean, including the Gulf, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Western Balkans and Türkiye.

Political endorsement by all partners is expected in November 2025. Once approved, the Pact will be turned into reality through a dedicated Action Plan.

