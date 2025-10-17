Pact For The Mediterranean Enhancing Jobs, Energy And Security
Its goal is to create mutual benefits – from producing clean energy, to unlocking private investment. It will help mobilise large-scale regional projects that create opportunities for people and businesses, with a particular focus on youth, women, and small businesses.
The EU will work on three areas of cooperation with its Southern Mediterranean partners:
-
People as a driving force
-
Promote higher education and vocational training by setting up a Mediterranean University and scaling up existing technical and vocational programmes;
Develop skills and jobs, and roll out initiatives in mobility, culture, tourism and sport, with a strong focus on youth.
-
Boost energy and clean technologies;
Integrate further supply chains, including in the health and agriculture sectors, and in critical raw materials;
Improve digital infrastructures that bring economies and citizens closer;
Help build a more sustainable blue economy of the Mediterranean basin.
-
Launch initiatives on Mediterranean disaster preparedness and resilience;
Promote a comprehensive approach to migration management;
Establish a regional forum for the EU and the Southern Mediterranean countries on peace and security.
The Pact is open to engage with partners beyond the Southern Mediterranean, including the Gulf, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Western Balkans and Türkiye.
Political endorsement by all partners is expected in November 2025. Once approved, the Pact will be turned into reality through a dedicated Action Plan.
