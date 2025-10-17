Stripe's Tempo Blockchain Secures $500M Funding At $5B Valuation

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Certainly! Here's a rewritten version of the article following your instructions, with an added introduction and optimized for a professional, authoritative tone suitable for a reputable publication:

In a significant development in the blockchain and payments sector, Stripe's innovative project Tempo has raised $500 million in a Series A funding round, valuing the disruptive network at $5 billion. This new funding underscores Stripe's ongoing commitment to advancing blockchain-based payment solutions and highlights increased investor interest in infrastructure geared toward scalable, real-world financial applications within the cryptocurrency landscape.



The funding round was led by Greenoaks and Thrive Capital, with participation from Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, and SV Angel.

Stripe continues to develop its Layer-1 blockchain, Tempo, aiming to optimize high-volume payments infrastructure for crypto and traditional finance use cases.

The project emphasizes Stripe's focus on building scalable payment solutions amidst a competitive stablecoin and crypto markets landscape. Despite no official launch date, the project's technical team is actively working on foundational payment infrastructure, signaling strong future potential.

Stripe's blockchain project, Tempo, announced it has raised $500 million during a Series A investment round led by Greenoaks Capital and Thrive Capital, valuing the network at approximately $5 billion. Other notable investors include Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, and Ron Conway's SV Angel. Interestingly, although Stripe and Paradigm did not contribute additional capital, the deal signifies significant confidence from major players in the crypto and fintech space.

The funding comes shortly after Stripe revealed plans to develop its own layer-1 blockchain designed specifically for payments, in partnership with Paradigm, a prominent venture capital firm focused on crypto and Web3 startups. Stripe CEO Patrick Collison explained that existing blockchains are not well-suited to handle the growing use of stablecoins and broader cryptocurrency applications within Stripe's ecosystem.

Source: Patrick Collison

Though no specific launch date has been announced, Paradigm CTO Georgios Konstantopoulos shared that the core team behind Ithaca, its open-source blockchain projects, has joined Tempo to help develop its payment infrastructure and enhance scalability.

Source: Georgios Konstantopoulos

A competitive landscape in stablecoins and crypto payments

While Stripe has not outlined plans for a native token for Tempo, its focus on providing robust payments infrastructure positions it against key stablecoin issuers active in global payments. Circle, the issuer of USDC-one of the world's most widely used stablecoins-has established a significant presence through partnerships with major payment providers like Mastercard and Visa. Launched in 2018, USDC has grown to have a market capitalization exceeding $75 billion, trailing only Tether's USDT.

At the same time, Circle announced plans to launch a layer-1 blockchain later this year, aiming to offer enterprise-grade solutions for stablecoin transactions, capital markets, and foreign exchange. This expansion aligns with broader industry momentum driven by recent U.S. legislation, including the passage of the GENIUS Act, which seeks to establish a federal regulatory framework for stablecoins.

PYUSD market cap. Source: Defillama

Much of the recent bullish activity in the stablecoin market also stems from efforts by the European Union to develop euro-pegged tokens, aiming to offer an alternative to the US dollar-centric stablecoins dominant in global finance. As regulators intensify oversight and innovation continues, players like Stripe and Circle are positioning themselves for increased dominance in the evolving ecosystem of crypto payments, decentralized finance (DeFi), and digital asset management.

In summary, Stripe's latest funding round and ongoing development of Tempo illustrate a strategic move to embed blockchain-based payments deeply into mainstream financial systems, fostering competition and innovation in the accelerating cryptocurrency economy.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.