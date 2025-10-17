Free To Love, Free To Be: The EU's New LGBTIQ+ Strategy
Some 75 percent of people say they are comfortable to have gay, lesbian or bisexual colleagues. But LGBTIQ+ people continue to experience disproportionate and unacceptable levels of hate, violence and discrimination. Around one in three LQBTIQ+ people still report experiencing discrimination in the past 12 months.
To defend equality and inclusion whenever they are under threat, the EU has launched its LGBTIQ+ equality strategy for 2026-2030. It builds on the previous strategy for 2020-2025 and will go further in ensuring LGBTIQ+ equality is mainstreamed across all EU policies.
The new strategy sets out three key areas of action:
-
Protecting LGBTIQ+ people
-
From hate-motivated harassment and violence through a new action plan against cyberbullying and the creation of a knowledge hub to collect intelligence on illegal hate online
From discrimination, by enforcing relevant EU laws and by continuing to fund civil society organisations that defend the rights of LGBTIQ+ people
From conversion practices, which seek to forcibly change people's sexual orientation or gender identity, by analysing them and considering appropriate measures as well as considering the European Citizens' Initiative to ban such practices.
-
Equality bodies, by ensuring that they are effective in promoting LGBTIQ+ rights
Rainbow families, by encouraging EU countries to adopt the Recognition of Parenthood proposal.
Promoting inclusion at workplace, working with the EU Platform of Diversity Charters to support LGBTIQ+ employees.
-
Calling on all EU countries to adopt national strategies or actions plans on LGBTIQ+ equality.
Improving the data collection and analysis to better understand the real-life experiences of LGBTIQ+ people
Launching an“LGBTIQ+ Policy Forum”, a direct platform for exchange between civil society and the European Commission.
The Commission will publish a report on the implementation of employment equality rules in 2026 and continue to ensure their rigorous application. Alongside this, the Commission will set out new guidance on inclusive hiring practices.
The post Free to love, free to be: the EU's new LGBTIQ+ strategy appeared first on Caribbean News Global.
Legal Disclaimer:
