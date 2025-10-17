403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK - The Arabian Gulf Group at the United Nations warned that the continued Israeli occupation violations not only threaten regional security, but also undermine the foundations of the world order.
GENEVA - The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk called on all parties to ensure that "human rights are at the centre of recovery and peacebuilding processes in Gaza".
GENEVA - Two women and girls were killed every two hours in Gaza over the past two years, the United Nations declared.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said that he would hold a second summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Budapest to discuss bringing to a halt the Ukraine war.
BRUSSELS - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy condemned all acts of violence, calling on Pakistan and Afghanistan to de-escalate tensions.
RIYADH - President of the Asian Football Federation (AFC) stated that the federation has implemented several reforms in the last year to strengthen competition sand lay the foundation for a brighter future for Asian football. (end)
