Nextraction Energy Corp. Announces Director Change
Ms. Khriachtcheva is Wellness Director for Modern Calm, Fort McMurray's flagship spa and wellness destination. She is also the founder of Stepwise Home Solutions, which develops innovative co-ownership models for accessible homeownership. She served as Director of Payments for ATB Financial from 2016 to 2024, providing business and product management leadership. Ms. Khriachtcheva holds an MSc in International Business from Copenhagen Business School, an MBA program in e-Business/e-Commerce at the University of Calgary, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Banking, Corporate, Finance, and Securities Law from Roskilde Universitetscenter in Denmark.
Mr. Gill is a Tax Consultant with Tax Architecture Group. He sits on the Board of Directors for several private companies. Mr. Gill is also an entrepreneur and small business owner in the truck and car wash industry. Previously he held various professional positions primarily as a Tax Partner with each of Deloitte LLP, McCarthy Tétrault, and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP. Mr. Gill received his Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) degree from the University of Alberta in 1999, where he graduated as the Silver Medalist.
On Behalf of the Board,
"John A. Versfelt"
John A. Versfelt, President & CEO
Legal Disclaimer:
