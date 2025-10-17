Arman Gabay Launches The Arman Gabay Real Estate Scholarship To Support Future Leaders In Property Development

MENAFN - GetNews)



Arman Gabay Real Estate Scholarship

The Arman Gabay Real Estate Scholarship officially announces its opening for undergraduate students who are passionate about pursuing a future in real estate. Founded by respected real estate developer and philanthropist Arman Gabay, this scholarship is designed to encourage innovation, ethical growth, and forward-thinking approaches within the evolving property development landscape.

With over two decades of experience shaping communities through real estate, Arman Gabay recognizes the transformative potential of education and aims to assist aspiring students in building successful and responsible careers in the field. The scholarship, accessible through, provides a meaningful opportunity for undergraduate students nationwide to demonstrate their academic potential and passion for real estate development.

A Commitment to the Next Generation of Real Estate Innovators

The Arman Gabay Real Estate Scholarship reflects Arman Gabay's long-standing belief that the next generation of developers must combine creativity with integrity. His initiative is focused on nurturing students who approach real estate with both business acumen and a sense of community responsibility.

Through this scholarship, Arman Gabay encourages participants to explore the intersection of technology, sustainability, and community engagement-areas that continue to redefine how modern developments are planned and executed. His vision emphasizes that real estate professionals of tomorrow should not only build structures but also create spaces that improve lives and foster connection.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the Arman Gabay Real Estate Scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:



Undergraduate Enrollment: Applicants must currently be enrolled in an accredited college or university.

Interest in Real Estate: Applicants must show a clear intent to pursue a career in real estate.

Academic Standing: Applicants should maintain a satisfactory academic record. Essay Requirement: Candidates are required to submit a 500–750 word original essay on the following topic:

“Discuss the evolving role of technology in modern real estate development. Analyze how technological advancements are reshaping the industry, and propose innovative strategies for integrating technology to enhance sustainability, efficiency, and community engagement in future real estate projects.”

Application Completion: All application materials must be accurately completed and submitted before the deadline.

Deadline to Apply: January 15, 2026 Winner Announcement: February 15, 2026

The scholarship is open to undergraduate students across the United States, regardless of location, who demonstrate a strong understanding of real estate principles, a commitment to ethical practices, and innovative thinking.

About Arman Gabay

Arman Gabay is a distinguished real estate developer and community advocate with a career marked by vision, diligence, and social responsibility. As a key leader behind The Charles Company, Arman Gabay has contributed significantly to reshaping Southern California's urban and suburban landscapes through purposeful development projects.

His professional path reflects a dedication not only to economic progress but also to social upliftment. His philanthropic initiatives, particularly his work in rebuilding and supporting underserved communities following the 1992 Los Angeles riots, highlight his belief in the enduring strength of community rebuilding and human connection.

Through the Arman Gabay Real Estate Scholarship, Arman Gabay extends this same spirit of service and opportunity to students aspiring to enter the real estate profession, aiming to guide them toward meaningful and responsible contributions in the field.

Encouraging Innovation and Ethical Growth

The Arman Gabay Real Estate Scholarship stands as an educational initiative that underscores the value of vision, innovation, and responsibility in real estate. By engaging students in critical discussions about how technology continues to shape development, the scholarship invites young thinkers to reimagine the future of real estate in ways that are sustainable and community-centered.

Arman Gabay's goal is to create opportunities for learning and reflection that prepare students to take leadership roles in an industry that continuously evolves. His support for higher education reflects a deep understanding of how ideas, when cultivated through opportunity, can lead to lasting positive change in society.

How to Apply

Interested applicants can find more details and submit their applications through the official website: