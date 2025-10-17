KAM Financial Group Celebrates Sunday Edose, EA Leading Tax Expert Serving Clients Nationwide

MENAFN - GetNews)



KAM Financial Group's mission is simple yet powerful - to deliver personalized, dependable financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses to thrive. With a team of dedicated experts like Sunday Edose, KAM continues to redefine what excellence in tax and financial service truly means.

New York, NY - October 17, 2025 - KAM Financial Group proudly shines a spotlight on one of its brightest stars, Sunday Edose, EA, recently recognized as the firm's Top Tax Agent for his exceptional professionalism, precision, and commitment to empowering clients across all 50 U.S. states.

Based in New York, Sunday has built a stellar reputation as a trusted advisor for individuals and businesses alike. His deep understanding of federal and state tax laws, combined with his client-first approach, has helped thousands simplify their financial journey, maximize their returns, and gain peace of mind during tax season.

As a Certified Enrolled Agent (EA) - the highest credential awarded by the U.S. Department of Treasury - Sunday Edose holds the authority to represent taxpayers before the IRS in all tax-related matters, including audits, collections, and appeals. This distinction sets him apart as a true expert in taxation, recognized on a national level for his knowledge and integrity.

“Tax season doesn't have to be stressful,” says Sunday.“My goal is to make the process smooth, efficient, and educational for every client. Whether you're an individual filing for the first time, a business owner looking to expand, or someone dealing with IRS issues, I'm here to help guide you every step of the way.”

Under the leadership of, of KAM Financial Group, the company has grown into a nationally trusted financial firm that prioritizes service, accuracy, and empowerment.“At KAM Financial Group, we don't just prepare taxes - we build financial confidence,” says Kessa.“Sunday represents that mission perfectly. His dedication, experience, and genuine care for his clients embody what our company stands for.”







Through KAM Financial Group, Sunday Edose provides clients with a comprehensive range of services that extend beyond tax preparation. He helps business owners with incorporation, bookkeeping, payroll, and compliance, while assisting individuals with trust set-up, financial advisement, and tax planning strategies designed to maximize savings and ensure long-term stability.

Thanks to KAM's cutting-edge technology and virtual accessibility, clients from coast to coast can work with Sunday remotely - eliminating the hassle of in-person appointments while maintaining the same level of professional care and accuracy.

Whether you're seeking help with IRS representation, need assistance setting up your business, or want to take proactive steps toward financial growth, Sunday Edose and the KAM Financial Group team are ready to assist.

Our Services Include:



Individual & Business Tax Preparation Services

Business Incorporation

LLC, S Corp, and C Corp Formation

Non-Profit Organization Set-Up

Tax-Exempt Organization Assistance

Bookkeeping

Payroll Services

Solo Set-Up

Trust Set-Up Financial Advisement



