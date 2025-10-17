Daniel J. Cullen Highlighted As A Trusted Leader In Wisconsin's Business And Community Sectors

MENAFN - GetNews)



Daniel J. CullenWisconsin business leader and community mentor Daniel J. Cullen is recognized for his dedication to operational excellence, youth development, and civic engagement across the state.

Delafield, Wisconsin - Oct 17, 2025 - Daniel J. Cullen is gaining recognition across Wisconsin for his dual commitment to business leadership and community involvement. With nearly 20 years of experience in construction operations and a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management, Cullen has built a reputation for combining operational expertise with a people-first approach.

In the construction and fabrication industries, Cullen is known for driving strategic growth, improving operations, and maintaining high standards of safety and efficiency. His hands-on approach to leadership has positioned him as a trusted figure among colleagues, clients, and industry peers.

Cullen's influence extends far beyond the workplace. He coaches youth basketball for the Waukesha South Blackshirts, serves as a boxing instructor for Haley Cullen Wellness in Delafield and for Rock Steady Boxing in Janesville. He also contributes his time as a Catechist for the Family Program at St. Anthony's on the Lake in Delafield. He is also a program member and speaker with The Tim Cullen Institute, where he shares his insights on leadership and civic engagement with graduating seniors in Rock County. He is also a lecturer for Tech Education programs in Delafield and Waukesha.

“Leadership is about giving people the right tools to grow and succeed. Basically, giving them what they need and getting out of their way." Cullen said.“I believe the real measure of success comes from the positive impact we make on everyday people.”

By blending professional achievement with mentorship and volunteerism, Daniel J. Cullen continues to strengthen both the industries he serves and the communities he calls home.

About Daniel J. Cullen

Daniel J. Cullen is a Wisconsin-based business leader, community volunteer, and family man whose career spans nearly two decades in construction operations and management. As Director of Precision Metal Fab Inc. in Delafield, he oversees strategic planning, growth initiatives, and investments that position the company for long-term success in the metal fabrication industry. With a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management, Daniel combines technical expertise with steady leadership to deliver efficient, safe, and client-focused results.

About Delafield, Wisconsin

Nestled in scenic Waukesha County, Delafield is a vibrant city in southeastern Wisconsin known for its historic character, natural beauty, and strong sense of community. Surrounded by lakes, trails, and parks, Delafield offers a balance of small-town charm and modern growth, making it a welcoming place for families, professionals, and businesses alike.