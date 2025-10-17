Private Helicopter Charters Redefine Travel Across Greece With Magna Group S.A

MENAFN - GetNews)



From seamless Athens-to-Mykonos transfers to critical medical transport, Magna Group S.A offers exclusive air travel services through Magna Aviation Mykonos helicopters and Magna Air Ambulance, ensuring fast, safe, and comfortable journeys across Greece.

Travel across Greece is taking on a new dimension with Magna Aviation Mykonos helicopters, operated by Magna Group S.A, a company known for its luxury air travel and reliable aviation services. Whether for leisure or emergency purposes, the company's fleet offers swift, comfortable, and private transfers connecting Athens, Mykonos, and other popular destinations across the country.

Mykonos remains one of Greece's most visited and admired islands, celebrated for its cosmopolitan charm, stunning beaches, and vibrant nightlife. For travelers who value both time and privacy, the option to charter a private helicopter has become increasingly popular. With Charter Helicopter Greece rentals from Magna Aviation, guests can experience a smooth and scenic transfer from Athens to Mykonos, bypassing long ferry lines and enjoying a breathtaking aerial view of the Cyclades islands.

Beyond its leisurely travel options, Magna Group S.A has also established itself as a vital provider of emergency air transport services through Magna Air Ambulance. This specialized service plays an essential role in Greece's healthcare network, ensuring fast and safe transfers for patients in critical condition. The aircraft used for medical flights are equipped with modern technology and staffed by experienced doctors, nurses, and paramedics who maintain high standards of medical care during transit.

The need for such services is particularly strong in Greece, a country characterized by its many islands and mountainous regions where immediate access to advanced healthcare facilities can be limited. From urgent rescue operations on remote islands to the transportation of patients from smaller clinics to major hospitals, Magna Air Ambulance provides an indispensable lifeline in times of need. Each mission is prepared rapidly, with aircraft ready for departure in less than an hour after receiving an emergency call or online request.

At the same time, Magna Aviation continues to cater to luxury travelers seeking exceptional air mobility. In Mykonos, where exclusivity and convenience are key, the company offers a premium travel experience designed around flexibility and comfort. Clients can enjoy a private helicopter transfer directly from Athens International Airport to Mykonos, landing just minutes away from the island's top resorts, villas, and beaches. The journey not only saves valuable time but also adds an element of sophistication to the entire travel experience.

Founded by Miltos Mouzakis, Magna Group S.A has been a trusted name in European aviation since 1996. With more than two decades of experience, the company provides business and leisure travel solutions tailored to diverse needs. Its services extend beyond the Greek islands to destinations across Europe, maintaining a strong reputation for punctuality, discretion, and customer satisfaction. Magna's dedicated team continues to focus on delivering efficient, comfortable, and secure travel experiences, solidifying its position as a leading provider of private air charter and emergency air transport in Greece.