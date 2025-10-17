Rey Perez, Global Branding Leader, Welcomes New Baby Daughter At 43 Partner Bree Cook, Women's Confidence Mentor, Celebrates New Chapter Of Family And Impact

To learn more and connect with Rey Perez, visit ReyPerez360

Rey Perez, a widely recognized global branding expert, speaker, and entrepreneur, has announced the birth of his daughter, Kaliya Love Perez, born in March. Perez and his partner, Bree Cook, a women's confidence mentor known for her transformational masterclasses and retreats, shared that both mother and baby are healthy and thriving.

“Becoming a father has amplified my 'why' in ways I couldn't have imagined,” said Perez.“Every brand I've ever built has been about impact and legacy-now that legacy has a name: Kaliya Love. She's already teaching me more about leadership, patience, and love than any boardroom ever could.”

Cook, who leads experiential programs that help women step into their power with clarity and confidence, reflected on the milestone:“This season is a beautiful reminder that confidence is both an inner practice and a shared experience. Welcoming Kaliya has deepened my commitment to guiding women through intentional growth-on their terms and with grace.”

As CEO & Founder of AMP Your Brand, Perez has spent nearly two decades helping entrepreneurs, executives, and experts elevate their visibility, authority, and revenue through strategic storytelling and multimedia branding. He is also the creator of The VIP Branding Experience, a done-for-you live branding and marketing immersion, and My360sites, a digital connection platform that centralizes a brand's media and links. Perez is a best-selling author and award-winning speaker who has shared stages with leading business icons.

Cook's work centers on helping women release self-doubt, embody their voice, and lead with conviction. Through intimate master classes and destination retreats, she blends mindset, mentorship, and community to catalyze lasting personal and professional breakthroughs. In the coming months, Cook will continue hosting high-touch programs designed to support women at key inflection points-now with a fresh perspective inspired by motherhood.

“Family is the heartbeat of everything we're building,” Perez added.“We're excited to grow our companies, serve our communities, and raise our daughter with faith, purpose, and love.”

