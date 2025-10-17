Paul Castner Inducted Into Marquis Who's Who Joining A Legacy Of America's Most Distinguished Leaders

Pittsburgh, PA - C & K Healthcare Advisors proudly announces that its President and CEO, Paul Castner, has been officially inducted into Marquis Who's Who, the nation's most respected biographical registry documenting the lives of distinguished professionals and leaders who have shaped their industries and communities.

Founded in 1898 by Albert Nelson Marquis, Marquis Who's Who has, for over 125 years, chronicled the achievements of individuals who have made significant contributions to society. Inclusion in this prestigious registry is based on professional integrity, leadership, noteworthy accomplishments, and a measurable impact on one's field.

A Legacy of Prestige and Recognition

Since the first edition of Who's Who in America was published in 1899, Marquis Who's Who has served as the gold standard for biographical documentation, referenced by libraries, universities, corporations, and government agencies worldwide. Its archives-spanning over a century-are a historical record of progress and leadership in every profession.

Today, the Marquis Biographies Online database contains more than 1.5 million profiles, including those of U.S. Presidents, Nobel Laureates, inventors, artists, business magnates, and humanitarians who have made enduring contributions to the world.

Among the Distinguished: A Roster of Global Icons

Paul Castner now joins an illustrious lineage of individuals who have appeared in Marquis Who's Who, including some of the most influential figures in history and modern times:

U.S. Presidents: Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan, and Barack Obama

Business Icons: Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos

Cultural & Artistic Legends: Andy Warhol, Maya Angelou, Walt Disney, Oprah Winfrey, and Frank Lloyd Wright

Scientific & Medical Innovators: Albert Einstein, Jonas Salk, Thomas Edison, and Marie Curie

Humanitarians & Trailblazers: Jackie Robinson, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Martin Luther King Jr., and Mother Teresa

These names represent only a fraction of those who have been honored-each recognized not merely for success, but for impact, innovation, and legacy.

Paul Castner: Leading with Vision, Integrity, and Purpose

Paul Castner's induction into Marquis Who's Who reflects his exceptional leadership and enduring commitment to ethical excellence as President & CEO of C & K Healthcare Advisors, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Under Castner's leadership, C & K has grown from a regional agency to a nationwide leader in Medicare, Life Insurance, Retirement Planning, and Estate Planning services. His vision emphasizes education, empathy, and empowerment-ensuring that clients and agents alike find clarity and confidence in financial and healthcare decisions.

Castner is also known for his philanthropic and community-driven initiatives, giving back to seniors, veterans, and families across the nation. His belief that“success means nothing without service” has become the cornerstone of C & K's mission.

“To be recognized by Marquis Who's Who is an incredible honor,” said Paul Castner.“It's humbling to be listed among such iconic names. This recognition reflects not only my journey but also the dedication of my entire team and the trust of the clients we serve every day. I share this with all those who've walked beside me on this mission to make a meaningful difference.”

About Marquis Who's Who

For more than a century, Marquis Who's Who has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals across every field of endeavor. Its publications-Who's Who in America, Who's Who in the World, and Who's Who in Finance and Industry-are regarded as the definitive reference guides for biographical and professional excellence.

With over 125 years of editorial excellence, Marquis continues to recognize leaders who exemplify innovation, leadership, and integrity. Its directories and digital archives are used globally by universities, libraries, media outlets, and historians as authoritative resources documenting human achievement.

Learn more at .

About Paul Castner & C & K Healthcare Advisors

Paul Castner is the President and CEO of C & K Healthcare Advisors, based in Pittsburgh, PA. Together with his business partner, Michael Killmeyer, Paul has built one of the fastest-growing independent insurance and financial organizations in the country. C & K specializes in Medicare, Life Insurance, Annuities, and Estate Planning, operating under the guiding principle: “Building on Tradition, Growing for the Future - A Partnership for Life.”

For more information, visit .

Recent News & Interviews:



Paul Castner Discusses Why Top Agents Choose C & K Healthcare Advisors for Senior Market Success

Paul Castner Discusses Building Life Insurance Practices That Last

Paul Castner Discusses Becoming the Business Owner's Trusted Advisor Paul Castner Discusses Interview Champions Women's Empowerment Through Empower Her Collective Initiative