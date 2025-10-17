East Hartford Hosts 2025 Book Expo: A Celebration Of Books, Language, And Community

East Hartford, CT - Book lovers from across New England will gather tomorrow for the highly anticipated 2025 Book Expo, presented by OnlineBookClub. The event takes place from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM inside the party lounge at Humacao Restaurant, a family-owned venue known for its authentic Puerto Rican cuisine and welcoming atmosphere.

The expo will showcase a dynamic lineup of celebrated authors, including Eckhart Aurelius Hughes (In It Together, Minimum-Wage Millionaire), Ray Catania, Davis Hawn, Jason Calabrese, Garon Whited, Robert Murray, Chaz Holesworth, John W. Roberts, Mary K. Savarese, Michaela Riley, and Henry Summers.

Much like a farmer's market-but with authors instead of farmers-the Book Expo gives readers the chance to meet writers face-to-face, discover new books, and support creators directly. Most featured authors have works available in both Spanish and English and in print, ebook, and audiobook formats, ensuring accessibility for all kinds of readers.

Affordable Tickets & Exclusive VIP Perks

General admission is just $5, while VIP tickets ($20) include entry at any time during the four-hour event and over $70 in free swag, featuring:

- A signed hardcover copy of the bestselling book In It Together

- A portable backup charger

- An OnlineBookClub drawstring bag and coffee mug

- Additional surprises like travel hand sanitizer bottles, laser pointers, and more

Tickets are limited and available now at

A Local Flavor and a Global Mission

“We created this expo to celebrate both the local Connecticut community and our global community of six-million-plus readers,” said Eckhart Aurelius Hughes, founder and CEO of OnlineBookClub.“It's about connecting authors and readers in a space that feels alive, inclusive, and multilingual-something that brings people together.”

Attendees are encouraged to reserve a table at Humacao for lunch or dinner before or after the expo to enjoy its authentic Puerto Rican dishes, made fresh daily.







About OnlineBookClub

Founded in 2006, OnlineBookClub has grown into an international community of over six million readers and authors. The platform promotes books across every genre, language, and format, helping independent and established authors reach audiences worldwide.

Event: 2025 Book Expo

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Venue: Humacao Restaurant, East Hartford, Connecticut

Tickets:

Contact:

OnlineBookClub

...