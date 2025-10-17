Jacksonville, FL - October 17, 2025 - Intercoastal Consulting & Life Care Planning in Jacksonville is emerging as a go-to resource for legal teams across Florida who require accurate, evidence-based life care plans for complex personal injury, medical malpractice, and catastrophic injury cases. Known for combining clinical precision with legal relevance, the firm has become a trusted partner for attorneys in need of comprehensive Florida life care planning services backed by expert witness support.

Founded by a Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner and Certified Life Care Planner, Intercoastal Consulting & Life Care Planning (ICLCP) specializes in developing individualized life care plans that project the future medical, rehabilitative, and supportive needs of injury victims. These plans are widely used by plaintiff and defense attorneys as credible documentation in litigation and settlement proceedings.

A Proven Track Record in Medical-Legal Support

Intercoastal Consulting & Life Care Planning stands out for its meticulous approach and commitment to objectivity. The firm has received strong praise from clients and legal professionals alike, with consistent five-star reviews on its Google Business Profile. Reviewers commend the firm for its professionalism, responsiveness, and ability to break down complex medical data into actionable insights for the courtroom.

One recent client review noted,“Professionalism and attention to detail were impeccable. I would highly recommend their services to any attorney needing comprehensive and defensible life care planning.” These testimonials speak to the firm's dedication to integrity and excellence in every case.

Specialized Services Tailored for Attorneys

While the firm is best known for its Florida life care planning services, Intercoastal Consulting & Life Care Planning also offers a full suite of medical-legal consulting services, including:



Expert Witness Testimony: Providing clinical authority in depositions and trials

Medical Cost Projections: Ideal for mediation when a full plan is not required

Case Reviews and Medical Record Analysis: Supporting attorneys with in-depth medical evaluations

Future Care Assessments: Planning for long-term needs such as home health, rehabilitation, and assistive technology Plaintiff and Defense Services: Delivering objective assessments regardless of legal position

Each service is grounded in current medical standards and structured to align with the legal burden of proof in injury litigation.

The Advantage of Nurse-Led Life Care Planning

At the heart of the firm's reputation is its unique leadership. ICLCP is led by a board-certified nurse practitioner with active clinical experience, adding significant credibility to each plan. This dual role as both a healthcare provider and forensic expert sets the firm apart from other consulting groups that may lack direct patient care backgrounds.

“Our strength lies in the ability to understand not just the clinical side, but also how those medical realities translate into lifelong costs and support systems,” said a company spokesperson.“Florida attorneys trust us because we take a medically sound, unbiased, and data-driven approach to every case.”

Statewide Reach, Personalized Approach

Though headquartered in Jacksonville, Intercoastal Consulting & Life Care Planning serves clients throughout Florida, including Tampa, Orlando, Miami, Tallahassee, and Fort Lauderdale. The firm handles cases involving a wide range of injuries-from traumatic brain injuries and spinal cord damage to complex orthopedic conditions and chronic pain disorders.

Despite its wide coverage, ICLCP is praised for offering highly personalized service. Reviewers highlight the firm's responsiveness and attention to each individual's unique medical and legal needs.“They treated my client with compassion and respect throughout the process,” wrote one Florida attorney.“Their plan played a pivotal role in our case.”

A Critical Asset in Complex Injury Cases

In a legal environment where future care projections can significantly influence settlement outcomes or jury decisions, the demand for credible life care plans continues to grow. Intercoastal Consulting & Life Care Planning positions itself as an indispensable resource for attorneys navigating these high-stakes cases.

The firm's experience spans personal injury, wrongful death, workers' compensation, and medical malpractice claims. With courtroom-tested strategies and medical expertise, ICLCP helps bridge the gap between healthcare and litigation.

About Intercoastal Consulting & Life Care Planning

Intercoastal Consulting & Life Care Planning provides expert Florida life care planning services backed by clinical and legal insight. Led by a board-certified nurse practitioner and certified life care planner, the firm offers life care plans, expert witness services, and medical consulting for legal teams across Florida. Known for its precision, objectivity, and professionalism, ICLCP supports both plaintiff and defense cases with a focus on long-term care and recovery outcomes.

Social Media Profiles

@iclcp

View Your Trusted Health Consultant in Jacksonville in a full screen map