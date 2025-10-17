Frozen Dirty Soda Parties Hit Arizona With Frosty Cactus And A Perfect Party Rental Partnership

MENAFN - GetNews) Two Arizona favorites team up to bring frozen fun and full-service event rentals to corporate events, weddings, and parties across the East Valley.







Arizona's hottest new trend just got cooler. Frosty Cactus Margarita & Slushy Machine Rentals has partnered with A Perfect Party Rental to launch Frozen Dirty Soda Parties -a refreshing, alcohol-free twist perfect for birthdays, weddings, and corporate events across the East Valley.

As Arizona's warm weather lingers nearly year-round, frozen cola and lemon-lime slushies mixed with syrups, cream, and fruit are becoming the go-to treat for celebrations. This partnership gives hosts a new way to bring that experience to life, with Frosty Cactus providing clean, reliable frozen drink machines and A Perfect Party Rental handling event setup -from tables and tents to lighting and bounce houses or waterslides.

The Ultimate Frozen Party Experience

Frosty Cactus delivers commercial-grade slushy machines and handles setup and takedown, ensuring a seamless experience. Guests can customize their drinks with fun mix-ins you provide, like coconut, vanilla, cherry, or strawberry syrups, plus lime, pineapple juice, whipped cream, and even ice cream. The result? A cool, crowd-pleasing beverage bar that's fun for all ages.

A Perfect Party Rental adds everything needed to elevate the atmosphere, including:



Tables & Chairs for comfortable serving and seating

Tents for shade and comfort

Dance Floors, Disco Lights & Fog Machines for lively energy

Karaoke Machines & PA Systems for entertainment Red Carpet & Velvet Ropes for VIP flair

Together, these companies make it effortless to host a stress-free, Instagram-worthy event anywhere in Tempe, Gilbert, Chandler, Mesa, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Paradise Valley, or Queen Creek.

Why East Valley Hosts Love This Combo

Fun for Everyone: Non-alcoholic frozen drinks that guests of all ages can enjoy Easy & Professional: Full setup and takedown handled by experts One-Stop Solution: All rentals-from slushy machines to bounce house or water slide rentals -available from one trusted source

Book the Coolest Party in the Valley

From backyard birthdays to elegant weddings and corporate mixers, the Frosty Cactus & A Perfect Party Rental collaboration guarantees an unforgettable celebration.

Reserve your Frozen Dirty Soda machine today and bundle it with party essentials like tents, dance floors, karaoke, and more-all from A Perfect Party Rental.

Visit: |

About Frosty Cactus Margarita & Slushy Machine Rentals

Based in Tempe, Frosty Cactus provides clean, dependable frozen drink machines for weddings, corporate events, and parties across Arizona. Known for exceptional service and reliability, they help hosts create memorable, refreshing experiences.

About A Perfect Party Rental

Serving the East Valley and Greater Phoenix area, A Perfect Party Rental offers everything from tables and tents to lighting, karaoke machine rentals, bounce house rentals, water slide rentals, and inflatables.