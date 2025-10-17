P.S. Lets Users Create Any Greeting Card They Want In Seconds With All-New Hyper-Personalization Feature

MENAFN - GetNews) This tech-forward company lets users create personalized greeting cards in less than sixty seconds







P.S., the tech-forward greeting card company created by a team of innovative college students, has launched an exciting new feature. Now, users can take advantage of an all-new hyper-personalization feature that allows users to select any card on the P.S. website and instantly make it their own.

Greeting cards are a go-to for those who want to express warm wishes. Statistics show that Americans purchase roughly 6.5 billion greeting cards each and every year, but the industry isn't perfect. According to Ian Haddad, traditional greeting cards can feel outdated and generic. His team, comprised primarily of Virginia Tech students and emerging entrepreneurs, set out to change the narrative with the creation of P.S. by updating an industry that hadn't had an upgrade in more than a century.

P.S. lets users create completely personalized greeting cards powered by AI. In seconds, users can make any design their own. The website's users can choose from a wide selection of themes including birthday cards, anniversary cards, thank you cards, graduation cards, and more. There are thousands of creative designs available, each featuring a specially created illustration printed on a premium 5x7 inch greeting card. Each P.S. card comes with an extra envelope and free gift. All P.S. cards are printed in the United States and include free shipping.







What sets P.S. apart from other companies is its platform for allowing users to create any card, exactly how they want, in seconds. Not only can the messages be transformed - the imagery can be, too. Thanks to the built-in AI generator at P.S., the website's users can enter the exact message they want to convey as well as directives on the imagery they want included. For example, typing in“add a rose” or“make the rose black” offers a pop of personality to the chosen card. The possibilities are virtually endless with this all-new hyper-personalization feature.

“Traditional cards are generic, inconvenient, and lacking the personal touch we crave,” said Haddad. With P.S., users get fresh, personal greeting cards that are delivered fast. Already, the company has seen early traction with hundreds of paid members and repeat orders, with 80%+ gross margins from AI-driven design and in-house production. Plus, P.S. has experienced 150% Shopify growth in the last month.

“With P.S., we're using AI to give every customer the ability to create a card that's personal, beautiful, and delivered fast,” said Haddad. Learn more and design a card now by visiting .

ABOUT P.S.

P.S. is an AI-powered greeting card company that lets users create hyper-personalize greeting cards to offer warm, personal, specific, and emotionally spot-on messages for recipients. Follow on social media:

