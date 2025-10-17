403
GCC Group At UN: Continued Israeli Violations Undermine World Order
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- The Arabian Gulf Group at the United Nations warned on Friday that the continued Israeli occupation violations not only threaten regional security, but also undermine the foundations of the world order.
This came in a statement delivered by, on behalf of the group, by the Third Secretary of the Permanent Mission of the State of Kuwait to the United Nations Rashed Al-Abhoul before the Second Committee of the United Nations in a special session on the permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Al-Abhoul cautioned that the Israeli occupation behavior threatens chances of sustainable development and peace in the region.
The humanitarian situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, particularly in the Gaza Strip, has reached an unprecedented level of deterioration as a result of the occupation's aggression over the past two years, he regretted.
He noted that the Israeli occupation's war has led to widespread destruction of infrastructure, killing of thousands of civilians, rising rates of poverty and unemployment, and the complete collapse of health, education, and economic services in the Gaza Strip.
Moreover, this suffering has extended to the West Bank, including the occupied East Jerusalem, where Palestinians face discriminatory policies, home demolitions, land confiscation, and restrictions on movement, in addition to escalating settler attacks and illegal settlement expansion, he lamented.
The Third Secretary expressed the Gulf Group's deep concern about the impact of the occupying power's practices on the education sector, as the systematic destruction in Gaza has deprived large numbers of children of their right to education.
He voiced the Gulf Group's condemnation of the occupation's continued depletion of natural resources in the occupied Syrian Arab Golan Height through the confiscation of land and water and its exploitation for illegal settlement and economic projects, including the wind turbine project, which has caused significant environmental and health damage to Syrian communities.
Al-Abhoul stressed the need for full commitment to the ceasefire agreement, and facilitation of the entry of urgent humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip to end the famine and achieve stability.
He welcomed for the signing of the Gaza Agreement during the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit, which was based on the plan proposed by US President Donald Trump and thanks to the commendable efforts of Qatar, Egypt, and Turkiye.
The Third Secretary also voiced the Group's anticipation of the issuance of the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice on the Obligations of the Occupying Power in the Occupied Palestinian Territory next Wednesday.
It would be an important legal reference that consolidates the principles of international justice and accountability and strengthens efforts to end the occupation and guarantee the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, he clarified.
Regarding the report of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Al-Abhoul said that the Gulf Group is deeply concerned about the report findings, which showed the depth of the human suffering of the Palestinian people and the Syrian population in the occupied Syrian Arab Golan Heights due to the ongoing occupation policies of repression, expansion, and illegal settlement.
He reiterated the Gulf Group's firm support to the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state on the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
He called on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities to end the occupation, lift the siege on the Gaza Strip, halt all occupation violations, and hold those responsible accountable in accordance with the international humanitarian law and international human rights law. (end)
