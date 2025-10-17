Eritrea: Training On Arts To Youth In Northern Red Sea Region

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The Department of Culture and Sports in the Northern Red Sea Region has provided training to 50 youth on the concepts of drama, dance, and poetry. The training was organized in the port city of Massawa.

Indicating that the trainees were youth with a keen interest in the arts, Ms. Zeineb Omar, Director General of Culture and Sports in the region, said that the participants were selected from the Ministries of Marine Resources and Education, as well as from the regional administration and the Defense Forces.

Mr. Mohammed-Seid Osman, one of the trainers, noting the significance of the training in the development of artistic work in the region, commended the enthusiasm the trainees demonstrated during the program.

Emphasizing the importance the department attaches to the arts, Mr. Kibrom Andemicael, Managing Director in the region, highlighted the contribution of art to the nation-building process and the enhancement of national identity. He called on the trainees to further develop their skills through practical engagement.

