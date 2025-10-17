Charleston Pet Adoption Drive Sees Success With SNS Technologies & MAD Rescue

MENAFN - GetNews)



Charleston, SC - The recent Ravenel pet adoption event saw a strong turnout from local families and volunteers, with the SNS Technologies Charleston location playing a key role in supporting the community initiative. The company's involvement helped bring attention to the ongoing need for pet adoptions across the Lowcountry.

During the event, rescue dogs met potential adopters and found permanent homes. Team members from SNS Technologies assisted with setup, logistics, and community outreach, creating a welcoming environment that encouraged families to consider adoption or fostering.

“We're always looking for ways to make a positive impact in the community,” said Michael Ray of SNS Technologies.“Our team was proud to support an event that helps bring people and pets together - it's the kind of local connection that makes Charleston special.”

The adoption drive took place as the fall season began, a time when many shelters experience higher intake rates and fewer adoptions. Through its participation, SNS Technologies helped raise awareness for local rescue efforts and promoted responsible pet ownership throughout the region.

The company continues to find ways to give back to the Charleston area beyond its work in technology services. From community partnerships to charitable involvement, SNS Technologies remains committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen neighborhoods and bring people together.

