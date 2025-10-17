Allen Kelly & Co. Encourages Raleigh Homeowners To Improve Indoor Air Quality This Fall

MENAFN - GetNews)



As cooler weather settles into the Triangle, Allen Kelly & Co. is reminding Raleigh homeowners that fall is the perfect time to focus on indoor air quality.

With homes sealed to keep in warmth, airborne dust, allergens, and pollutants can accumulate-impacting comfort, health, and the overall efficiency of HVAC systems.

During the transition from cooling to heating season, air filters and ducts often hold residual dust and debris from summer use. Without proper cleaning or filter replacement, these contaminants circulate throughout the home, leading to poor air quality and added strain on heating equipment. Allen Kelly & Co recommends a few proactive steps to help homeowners breathe easier and maintain a healthier living environment this fall.

Key ways to improve indoor air quality include:. Replace air filters regularly to keep air clean and reduce system strain.. Schedule duct cleanin to remove dust and allergens that build up over time.. Add a whole-home air purifier or UV filtration system for cleaner, healthier air.. Maintain balanced humidity levels to prevent mold growth and dry air discomfort.

Allen Kelly & Co. provides comprehensive indoor air quality solutions, from professional duct cleaning to advanced air purification and humidity control systems. Their expert technicians help Raleigh homeowners identify and eliminate common air quality issues, ensuring year-round comfort and efficiency.

By improving indoor air quality this fall, families across Raleigh and surrounding communities can enjoy a cleaner, healthier home as they spend more time indoors for the cooler months ahead.

To schedule an air quality service or HVAC inspection, visit allenkell or call (919) 779-4197.