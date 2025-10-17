SNS Technologies Warns Bluffton Businesses About Holiday Phishing Scams And Offers Smart Protection Tips

MENAFN - GetNews)



Bluffton, SC - As the holiday season approaches, SNS Technologies is warning Bluffton businesses to be on alert for a sharp rise in phishing scams -cyberattacks that often target shoppers, businesses, and charitable givers during this busy time of year.

According to Michael Ray, spokesperson for SNS Technologies, the tactics behind these scams have evolved dramatically.

“Phishing isn't just about suspicious emails from fake princes anymore,” said Ray.“We're seeing AI-generated messages and realistic social engineering that can fool even cautious users. The threats look authentic-and that's what makes them so dangerous.”

In a recent report on their website, SNS Technologies explained how cybercriminals are using AI tools to craft convincing messages that can bypass standard spam filters. Some attacks now embed hidden HTML and CSS code in legitimate-looking emails-tricking users into clicking fake support links or calling fraudulent help lines.

Another emerging scam involves impostors posing as journalists, reaching out from phony TechCrunch social media accounts to PR professionals and business owners. Once trust is established, the attacker sends a malicious link disguised as an interview request-resulting in stolen credentials or malware infections.

SNS Technologies says these examples reflect a broader trend: criminals are manipulating trust itself.

“People tend to act quickly when they believe something is urgent or credible,” Ray added.“That's exactly what these scams exploit.”

To help residents stay safe, SNS Technologies recommends several key steps this holiday season:



Pause before clicking – Hover over links to verify URLs.

Be skeptical of urgency – Scammers rely on panic or excitement to get you to act fast.

Check the sender – Even familiar names can be spoofed. Use email protection tools – Layered security is essential as attacks become more sophisticated.

SNS Technologies provides advanced email protection solutions designed to detect and block phishing attempts before they reach your inbox. Their system uses intelligent filtering, real-time threat analysis, and adaptive learning to evolve alongside the latest cyber threats.

“Awareness is your first defense, but technology should be your shield,” Ray said.“Our goal is to help Bluffton residents and small businesses enjoy the holidays-without falling victim to scams.”

