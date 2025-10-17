Greg Tilley's Pressure Cleaning Highlights The Importance Of Mold And Algae Control During Damp, Cool Weather

MENAFN - GetNews)



As cooler temperatures settle in across Chapel Hill, the Triangle, and surrounding communities, Greg Tilley's Pressure Cleaning is raising awareness about the increased risk of mold and algae growth on exterior surfaces.

While these issues are most visible in summer, the damp and shaded conditions of late fall and early winter can allow organic buildup to quietly spread across siding, decks, patios, roofs, and walkways.

Mold and algae may seem harmless at first, but over time they can lead to staining, surface deterioration, and costly repairs. These organisms thrive in moisture-rich environments-making fall's cooler, wetter climate the perfect time for them to take hold. Pressure washin is one of the most effective ways to eliminate existing buildup and prevent further growth, preserving both the appearance and structural integrity of homes and businesses.

Commercial properties can also face elevated risks during this season. High-traffic areas, walkways, and exterior facades often accumulate grime and organic growth that can damage surfaces and create slippery, unsafe conditions for customers and employees. Regular professional cleaning helps maintain both curb appeal and safety.

Greg Tilley's Pressure Cleaning uses professional-grade soft wash and pressure washing techniques to safely and effectively remove algae, mold, and other contaminants. These services not only enhance exterior appearance but also protect long-term property value.

To learn more about seasonal exterior cleaning for residential and commercial properties, visit gregtille or call (919) 812-3536 to schedule a service.