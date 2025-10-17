Chasin' Surf Unveils The 10 Best Family Hotels In Paris A Stress-Free Travel Guide That Helps Parents Plan Smarter
Raleigh, NC - Chasin' Surf, a travel blog known for its practical advice and firsthand travel insights, has published its latest feature:“10 Best Family Hotels in Paris.” This curated guide is designed specifically for families navigating the challenges of traveling with children in one of Europe's most iconic - and complex - destinations.
A Practical Resource for Families Visiting the City of Light
Paris is a dream destination, but when you're traveling with kids, the experience depends heavily on the right accommodations. With hundreds of hotels spread across 20 arrondissements, many parents are left asking: Where do we even start?
This guide removes the guesswork.
Chasin' Surf evaluated dozens of properties based on location, accessibility, space, family services, value for money, and overall experience. The result is a list of 10 best Paris hotels that make traveling with kids feel easier - not harder.
The guide includes:
Family-friendly hotels in central and scenic neighborhoods
Details on connecting rooms, kids' perks, flexible bed options, and safety features
Proximity to key attractions like the Eiffel Tower, Louvre, Montmartre, and Notre-Dame
A mix of boutique charm and global hotel brands with family-specific packages
Estimated nightly prices to help families plan within their budget
A side-by-side comparison chart for quick decision-making
Highlights From the List
Among the standout properties:
Hotel Astoria – Astotel: A budget-friendly hotel in a quiet neighborhood, offering spacious rooms with two bathrooms - ideal for larger families.
Hôtel Malte – Astotel: Located near the Palais Royal, this hotel features duplex-style rooms and thoughtful touches like complimentary snacks and a kid-friendly atmosphere.
Maison Mère: A stylish and modern option in the 9th arrondissement, praised for its flexible room setups and home-like feel.
Pullman Paris Eiffel Tower: Offers unbeatable Eiffel Tower views, a“Time for Family” package, and premium amenities with direct access to major sites.
Hotel du Printemps: A charming, independent hotel near Place de la Nation - affordable, quiet, and well-connected by metro.
Also featured: Novotel Les Halles, Hôtel Le Cercle, Hotel Europe Saint Severin, and Hotel des Arts Montmartre.
Whether you're seeking a central location near the action or a quieter home base with easy metro access, this guide offers a smart starting point for families who want more from their Paris stay.
Helping Parents Plan With Confidence
“Traveling with kids doesn't have to mean compromising on experience or comfort,” says the team at Chasin' Surf.“This guide is for parents who want to explore Paris without worrying about hotel logistics. Every hotel on the list earned its place through real-world advantages - not marketing fluff.”
Unlike sponsored lists or generic booking results, this article reflects the actual needs of families: space, safety, convenience, and a little magic - like watching the Eiffel Tower sparkle from your window.
Chasin' Surf's readers can now spend less time researching and more time dreaming up their Paris family itinerary.
Read the full article:
