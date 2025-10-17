Orion Networks Named To 2025 MSP 501 List Of Leading Managed Service Providers

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Orion Networks logo - Washington DC managed service provider and 2025 MSP 501 honoree"Orion Networks, a Washington DC-based IT company, has been named to the 2025 Channel Futures MSP 501 list, ranking among the world's top 501 MSPs. The company specializes in serving nonprofit organizations with cost-effective technology solutions, cybersecurity services, and cloud services. Orion Networks also holds Microsoft Azure Partner status and provides tailored IT support to help nonprofits in the DC metropolitan area maximize their mission impact through reliable technology.

Washington, DC - October 17, 2025 - Orion Networks, a Washington DC-based managed service provider, has been named to the 2025 Channel Futures MSP 501 list. The MSP 501 is an annual ranking that identifies the top 501 managed service providers globally based on revenue growth, operational efficiency, and technical capabilities.

Key Facts:



Orion Networks ranked among 501 top MSPs worldwide in 2025

The MSP 501 ranking is now in its 18th year

Selection criteria include revenue growth, recurring revenue, and cybersecurity capabilities Orion Networks specializes in managed IT services, cybersecurity consulting and cloud services for non-profit organizations



What is the MSP 501?

The Channel Futures MSP 501 is the technology industry's most comprehensive annual ranking of managed service providers worldwide. Companies are evaluated through a rigorous application process that assesses financial performance metrics, including revenue growth rates, percentage of recurring revenue, and operational efficiency standards.

Why Did Orion Networks Earn MSP 501 Recognition?

The 2025 MSP 501 selection emphasizes three core competencies:

Cybersecurity Excellence: Providers must demonstrate advanced capabilities in zero trust architectures and managed detection and response services. Orion Networks maintains specialized expertise in CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) compliance, which becomes mandatory for defense contractors by October 2026.

AI Integration: Top-ranked MSPs use artificial intelligence for automated patch management, intelligent ticket routing, and proactive infrastructure monitoring. "AI is becoming more and more a part of it, but the last 12 months have been just on fire," said Mark Capri, president of Ensono, the #1 ranked MSP on the 2025 list.

Financial Stability: The MSP 501 methodology validates long-term business health and operational sophistication, factors critical for multi-year technology partnerships.

What Does MSP 501 Recognition Mean for Washington DC Businesses?

The Washington DC metropolitan area has unique technology requirements due to its concentration of government contractors, healthcare organizations, and financial services firms. These industries operate under strict regulatory frameworks:



CMMC Compliance: Defense contractors must achieve CMMC certification by October 2026

HIPAA Requirements: Healthcare organizations face stringent patient data protection mandates Financial Regulations: Financial services firms operate under federal data protection requirements



MSP 501 recognition validates that a provider has the operational capability and financial stability to support businesses in these regulated environments.

About Orion Networks

Orion Networks provides managed IT services for nonprofit organizations, as well as various other industries in the Washington DC metropolitan area. The company specializes in CMMC compliance, cybersecurity services, and cloud infrastructure management. Orion Networks holds Microsoft Azure Partner status and Microsoft Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure) designation. The company has previously been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies.

Industry certifications:



Microsoft Azure Partner

Microsoft Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure) Inc. 5000 honoree



Contact Information

Phone: (202) 505-6157

Website:

About Channel Futures MSP 501

Channel Futures publishes the MSP 501 ranking annually to recognize managed service providers that demonstrate excellence in service delivery, innovation, and business performance. The 2025 list marks the 18th year of the program. Selection is based on proprietary methodology that evaluates revenue data, growth metrics, and strategic capabilities across multiple technology domains.