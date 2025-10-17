Worldwide Youth Network Expands Global Efforts To Empower Underprivileged Youth

MENAFN - GetNews) UUWYN Inc. Earns 501(c)(3) Status, Strengthens Work Across Africa and Latin America, and Launches“Building Bridges” Campaign Connecting Youth Across Continents

Hartford, Connecticut, USA - October 17, 2025 - The Unitarian Universalist Worldwide Youth Network (UUWYN Inc.) has announced a significant milestone in its mission to empower and unite young people around the world. The organization has officially been granted 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status by the United States Internal Revenue Service, marking its formal recognition as a non-profit charitable entity dedicated to youth empowerment, social justice, and international collaboration.

“This milestone affirms UUWYN's commitment to empowering youth and young adults, advancing social justice, and creating opportunities for growth and impact,” said Rev. Justine Magara, Vice President of UUWYN.“It opens new doors for collaboration and strengthens our ability to make lasting change.”

As a registered nonprofit, UUWYN is now eligible to receive tax-deductible donations and apply for grants that will further its initiatives. Donations can be made directly through uuwyn/donat.

Building a Movement of Opportunity and Inclusion

UUWYN's mission centers on creating access and opportunities for underprivileged youth and young adults worldwide.“Even before receiving our new designation, we made the decision to prioritize youth from underrepresented and disadvantaged backgrounds,” explained Bruce Knotts, international diplomat, activist, and UUWYN Advisory Group member. This focus aligns with UUWYN's broader vision of promoting equity, inclusion, and youth-led leadership across cultures.

Expanding Across Africa and Latin America

In recent months, UUWYN has accelerated its expansion efforts in Africa and Latin America, welcoming new leaders with diverse backgrounds in advocacy, education, and social justice.

The African expansion is being led by Chaplain SarahRuth Wekoye Davis, UUWYN's Secretary and Treasurer, who brings a multicultural perspective shaped by her upbringing in Western Kenya and service in the U.S. Air Force.“We are deeply grateful to everyone who has supported us,” said Rev. Wekoye Davis.“Progressive faiths like Unitarian Universalism must focus on empowering our youth, who are the future.”

In Latin America, Doris Maldonado Mendez, a new UUWYN Board member, is spearheading initiatives aimed at youth empowerment and disability justice. With an extensive background in international relations, education, and advocacy for bilingual and inclusive youth programming, Maldonado Mendez is helping to bridge communities across borders.

“As UUWYN expands its global reach, I am honored to help center youth and young adults in Latin America, the Caribbean, and those living with disabilities,” she said.“Together, we are building spaces where all young people can lead, connect, and co-create a better future.”

This October, Maldonado Mendez will also be recognized with the Impactful Woman Award at the United Way of Connecticut's 3rd Annual ImpaCT Awards Ceremony, celebrating her lifelong dedication to uplifting marginalized communities.

The Building Bridges Campaign: Connecting Youth Worldwide

To further its global mission, UUWYN has launched the Building Bridges crowdfunding campaign, designed to send youth from Europe, the United States, and Africa to attend the 47th Annual Dávid Ferenc Unitarian Youth Association Conference in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, from October 24–26, 2025.

This initiative aims to foster cross-cultural exchange, leadership development, and compassion among participants from different continents.“Cluj-Napoca represents a living connection to one of the oldest Unitarian traditions and stands as a symbol of faith, education, and unity,” said Rev. Alan Taylor, UUWYN Advisory Group Member and Ambassador to Transylvania.

The fundraiser, available at Help Underprivileged Youth Attend International Conference, highlights UUWYN's commitment to ensuring that every young person-regardless of circumstance-can participate in transformative global experiences.

“When youth connect internationally, they discover courage, confidence, and belonging,” said Shahan Islam, Founder and President of UUWYN.“These experiences create leaders who return to their communities ready to build a more compassionate and just world.”

About UUWYN Inc.

The Unitarian Universalist Worldwide Youth Network (UUWYN) is a global community dedicated to empowering young people to become leaders in peace, social justice, and community service. Founded by a diverse group of activists and educators, UUWYN fosters cross-cultural understanding through international projects, mentorship, and youth-led initiatives.

To support UUWYN's ongoing work, donations can be made at uuwyn/donat, or to the Building Bridges campaign via UUWYN Inc. Fundraiser.