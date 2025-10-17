Prestige Miami Express Expands Premium Transportation Coverage Across South Florida

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A sleek black Cadillac Escalade from Prestige Miami Express, representing the company's luxury ground transportation services in Miami. The vehicle reflects sophistication and comfort, perfectly suited for airport transfers, business travel, and special occasions."Prestige Miami Express, a Florida-based private car service, announces the expansion of its transportation network to include Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Key West, enhancing travel options for residents and visitors.

Miami, FL - October 17, 2025 - Prestige Miami Express, a Florida-based transportation company specializing in airport and long-distance transfers, has announced the expansion of its private car service network to cover more destinations across South Florida, including Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Key West.

The expansion aims to meet growing traveler demand for reliable and professional ground transportation services connecting major airports, cruise ports, and city centers. With a fleet of late-model vehicles and trained chauffeurs, Prestige Miami Express focuses on safety, punctuality, and service consistency for both residents and visitors.

“As South Florida continues to attract both leisure and business travelers, our goal is to ensure they have dependable ground transportation options at every step of their journey,” said a company spokesperson.“We've expanded our coverage to deliver a smoother, more connected travel experience.”

The company's fleet includes sedans, SUVs, and executive vehicles equipped with modern amenities. Services are available through online booking at , where travelers can schedule point-to-point transfers, airport pickups, and cruise port rides.

Prestige Miami Express is part of a growing trend toward professionalized private transportation in Florida, where demand for alternatives to app-based rides continues to rise. The company's expansion reflects a broader shift toward personalized, pre-booked ground travel options that emphasize comfort and accountability.

For additional information, visit or contact the company directly.