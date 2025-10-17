403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Official: Human Rights, Accountability Must Be Part Of Peacebuilding In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Friday called on all parties to ensure that "human rights are at the centre of recovery and peacebuilding processes in Gaza".
In a statement issued in Geneva, Turk stressed that human rights are fundamentally linked to ensuring accountability for the grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law that have taken place over the past two years.
He emphasized the need for the ceasefire in Gaza to be transformed into a lasting peace noting that human rights are tied to ensuring that all Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank can have their voices heard and participate in decision-making processes regarding their future governance as well as in the recognition of their right to self-determination.
Turk underscored the importance of establishing inclusive political processes that lead to a two-state solution in accordance with the resolutions of the Security Council the General Assembly and the Human Rights Council the New York Declaration endorsed by the General Assembly as well as the advisory opinions and interim measures issued by the International Court of Justice.
The UN official further stressed that any future international stabilization mission must include a dedicated human rights component along with capacity-building for security forces in the field of human rights.
Turk highlighted several key areas in which human rights must form the foundation of the next phase of the comprehensive process including truth justice and accountability the acknowledgment of atrocities committed and efforts to end impunity and prevent future violations.
He underlined the need to build a democratic legitimate and accountable system of governance that ensures economic social cultural civil and political rights for all.
The High Commissioner also called for full and unhindered access for humanitarian aid and the protection of humanitarian, international journalists and human rights monitors while ensuring that journalists can operate freely throughout the Gaza Strip.
He noted that opening Gaza to the world would serve as a safeguard against relapse and as a preventive presence to deter violations. (end)
imk
In a statement issued in Geneva, Turk stressed that human rights are fundamentally linked to ensuring accountability for the grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law that have taken place over the past two years.
He emphasized the need for the ceasefire in Gaza to be transformed into a lasting peace noting that human rights are tied to ensuring that all Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank can have their voices heard and participate in decision-making processes regarding their future governance as well as in the recognition of their right to self-determination.
Turk underscored the importance of establishing inclusive political processes that lead to a two-state solution in accordance with the resolutions of the Security Council the General Assembly and the Human Rights Council the New York Declaration endorsed by the General Assembly as well as the advisory opinions and interim measures issued by the International Court of Justice.
The UN official further stressed that any future international stabilization mission must include a dedicated human rights component along with capacity-building for security forces in the field of human rights.
Turk highlighted several key areas in which human rights must form the foundation of the next phase of the comprehensive process including truth justice and accountability the acknowledgment of atrocities committed and efforts to end impunity and prevent future violations.
He underlined the need to build a democratic legitimate and accountable system of governance that ensures economic social cultural civil and political rights for all.
The High Commissioner also called for full and unhindered access for humanitarian aid and the protection of humanitarian, international journalists and human rights monitors while ensuring that journalists can operate freely throughout the Gaza Strip.
He noted that opening Gaza to the world would serve as a safeguard against relapse and as a preventive presence to deter violations. (end)
imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- BTCC Exchange Scores Big In TOKEN2049 With Interactive Basketball Booth And Viral Mascot Nakamon
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Solana's First Meta DEX Aggregator Titan Soft-Launches Platform
- Moonacy Protocol Will Sponsor And Participate In Blockchain Life 2025 In Dubai
- Primexbt Launches Instant Crypto-To-USD Exchange
CommentsNo comment