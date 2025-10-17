403
EU Calls For De-Escalation Between Pakistan, Afghanistan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct17 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas condemned on Friday all acts of violence, calling on Pakistan and Afghanistan to de-escalate tensions and extend the ceasefire agreement between the two sides.
In a post on X, Kallas said she had spoken by phone with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, during which she "condemned all acts of terrorism unequivocally," noting that "clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan are taking lives on both sides and risk pushing the region into new instability."
The EU's foreign policy chief stressed "the importance of extending the ceasefire and for all parties to take steps to de-escalate and prevent further deterioration of the security situation in the region." (end)
