The Canine Project Unveils Exclusive Dog Skincare Bundle for the Holidays

New York -, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canine Project, a leader in innovative pet care solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive Dog Skincare Excellence Bundle just in time for the holiday season. This carefully curated collection is designed to pamper and protect your dog's skin with the same level of care and quality that humans expect from their skincare products.









The Canine Project Skincare Excellence for Dogs Holiday Bundle

The Dog Skincare Bundle includes three premium products: the DAILY RE:FRESH Daily De-Odor Body Spray, BEYOND THE FUR Vital Therapy Skin Spray, and BEST BARKIN' WIPES, Micellar Dog Wipes. Each product is crafted with human-grade skincare ingredients to hydrate and protect skin and formulated at the optimal pH level for both dogs and humans, so its safe and gentle on dog and human skin.

"Our new Dog Skincare Excellence Bundle is a testament to our commitment to bringing high performing human-grade ingredients, that are also safe and gentle to pet care," said Jan Sprung, Co-Founder of The Canine Project. "We believe that pets deserve the same quality of skincare as their human companions, and this bundle offers a luxurious and safe option for pet owners who want the best for their canine friends."

The DAILY RE:FRESH Daily De-Odor Body Spray is a daily deodorant perfect for neutralizing dog odors and for smelling fresh and clean, while the BEYOND THE FUR Vital Therapy Skin Spray provides 12 high performing botanicals to soothe, heal, and protect itchy, irritated skin. The BEST BARKIN' WIPES, Micellar Dog Wipes offer a convenient solution for quick clean-ups and leave skin hydrated, making them an ideal addition to any pet owner's grooming routine. No dry, itchy skin for pets or pet parents.

Each product in the bundle is designed with the well-being of dogs in mind, using only the finest ingredients that are safe for both dogs and humans. This ensures that pet owners can confidently use these products without worrying about harmful chemicals or adverse reactions.

The Canine Project's Dog Skincare Bundle is a perfect gift for pet lovers looking to treat their dogs to a spa-like experience at home. With the holiday season approaching, this bundle offers a unique opportunity to show appreciation for the canine members of the family.

For more information about The Canine Project and its range of innovative pet care products, visit .





Skincare Excellence for Dogs by The Canine Project

About The Canine Project

The Canine Project is a New York-based pet care company dedicated to developing high-quality skincare and grooming products tailored to canine health. Specializing in human-grade, pH-balanced formulas that are safe for both dogs and humans, the brand champions a new standard in pet wellness by merging science-backed ingredients with thoughtful design. The Canine Project is committed to providing pet owners with innovative, effective, and gentle solutions for everyday canine care.

