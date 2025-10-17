Peopleguru Holdings Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

On July 9, 2025, PeopleGuru Holdings, Inc. (“PeopleGuru”) became aware of a security incident, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, PeopleGuru determined that cybercriminals infiltrated this inadequately secured network and gained access to its files between July 6, 2025 and July 9, 2025. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals accessed and/or acquired files containing the sensitive personal information of thousands of individuals.

The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:



Names

Social Security numbers

Financial account information

Medical information

Health insurance information

Driver's License numbers

Passport numbers Dates of birth

