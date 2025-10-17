Peopleguru Holdings Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims
On July 9, 2025, PeopleGuru Holdings, Inc. (“PeopleGuru”) became aware of a security incident, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, PeopleGuru determined that cybercriminals infiltrated this inadequately secured network and gained access to its files between July 6, 2025 and July 9, 2025. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals accessed and/or acquired files containing the sensitive personal information of thousands of individuals.
The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:
- Names Social Security numbers Financial account information Medical information Health insurance information Driver's License numbers Passport numbers Dates of birth
Murphy Law Firm specializes in data breach class actions, consumer class actions, and federal securities class actions. The firm has extensive experience in securing highly favorable recoveries for its clients.
