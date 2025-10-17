Cleanfarms Brings Unwanted Pesticides & Old Livestock Medications Collection To Newfoundland, And Adds Recycling For Small Containers This October

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ETOBICOKE, Ontario, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanfarms is bringing its unwanted pesticide and old livestock/equine medication (UPLM) collection program to Newfoundland from October 21 to 24, with events scheduled in Foxtrap, Lethbridge, Lewisporte, and Deer Lake.

New this year, Cleanfarms will also accept triple-rinsed and bagged empty pesticide and fertilizer containers (23L and under) at these events, giving Newfoundland farmers a convenient new way to recycle.

"This is a significant milestone for our 15th anniversary year," said Barry Friesen, Executive Director at Cleanfarms. "We're proud to expand our programs in Newfoundland and bring added convenience to farmers who are committed to managing these materials safely."

Free collection bags for containers are available through local Pest Management Specialists from Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture Regional Offices in Pynns Brook and St. John's, addresses below:



Pynn's Brook Regional Office, 1 Agriculture Road, Off TCH, behind Weight Scales, Pynns Brook NL, A0L 1K0, 709-686-2702 St. John's Provincial Agriculture Building, 204 Brookfield Road 2nd Floor, St. John's, NL, A1E 0B2, 709-697-5013



Collection events for both materials run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in:



FOXTRAP – Oct. 21 – Dept. of Transportation and Infrastructure Depot, 0.5 km N of Trans-Canada Hwy / Foxtrap Access Rd. on Incinerator Rd.

LETHBRIDGE – Oct. 22 – Dept. of Transportation and Infrastructure Depot, On Route 230, 2.4 km north of Route 233 Turn off

LEWISPORTE – Oct. 23 – Dept. of Transportation and Infrastructure Depot, 6 km N of Trans-Canada Hwy / Route 340 Intersection on Route 340 DEER LAKE – Oct. 24 – Dept. of Transportation and Infrastructure Depot, 74 Old Bonne Bay Rd.



Drop-off of accepted material is free of charge. We are grateful for the Newfoundland Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture for their support of programs on the island. These programs are made possible through funding provided by Cleanfarms' crop protection industry members with the additional support of Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI) for the UPLM program.

For detailed instructions on preparing your materials, please review the separate program pages for unwanted pesticides & old livestock medications at and small containers at

UPLM Accepted materials include:



Unwanted agricultural pesticides (must have a Pest Control Product number)

Commercial pesticides used in industrial settings and on golf courses Livestock and equine medications that are used on-farm (must have a DIN, serial number, notification number, or Pest Control Product number)



Materials not accepted include treated seed, needles/sharps, medicated feed, aerosol containers, and domestic pesticides or medications.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the

Media Contact

Catherine Lecomte, Media Relations and Digital Communications Coordinator | ... | (236) 202-3580 Ext. 2249

