Unifirst Announces Revised Segment Reporting


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning with the fourth quarter and year ended August 30, 2025, UniFirst Corporation (the“Company,”“we,” or“our”) will be changing the structure of its reporting organization, which will result in corresponding changes to the Company's financial operating and reportable segments.

Prior to this change, the Company had five reporting segments: U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (“MFG”), Corporate, First Aid, and Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning (“Specialty Garments”). We previously referred to our U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, MFG, and Corporate segments combined as our“Core Laundry Operations.”

Following this change, the Company will report results under three reportable segments as described below. Our new reporting structure reflects how the Company currently oversees and manages the business, assesses performance and allocates resources, and will plan to continue to do so going forward.

Uniform & Facility Service Solutions: This reporting segment consolidates the former U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, MFG and Corporate segments and now includes our cleanroom solutions, which was previously part of the Specialty Garments reporting segment. The Uniform & Facility Service Solutions reporting segment designs, manufactures, purchases, rents, cleans, delivers and sells, uniforms and protective clothing and non-garment items in the U.S. and Canada. The segment, through our cleanroom solutions, also purchases, rents, cleans, delivers and sells specialty garments and non-garment items primarily for cleanroom applications and provides cleanroom cleaning at limited customer locations. Additionally, Uniform & Facility Service Solutions consists of our distribution center, sales and marketing, information systems, engineering, materials management, manufacturing planning, finance, budgeting, human resources, other general and administrative costs and interest expense.

First Aid & Safety Solutions: We renamed our First Aid reporting segment as the First Aid & Safety Solutions reporting segment to better reflect the scope of services and products offered. The First Aid & Safety Solutions reporting segment sells first aid cabinet services, non-prescription medicines and safety supplies, and provides certain safety training.

Other: This reporting segment currently consists of our nuclear solutions, which was previously part of the Specialty Garments reporting segment with our cleanroom solutions. The segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers and sells, specialty garments and non-garment items primarily for nuclear applications.

The following table summarizes the above-described modifications to our segments:


Previous Segments (Prior to
May 31, 2025)
Summary of Modifications
Modified Segments (As
of June 1, 2025)
U.S. and Canadian Rental and
Cleaning*		 U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Corporate and cleanroom solutions (from Specialty Garments) were combined to form“Uniform & Facility Service Solutions” Uniform & Facility Service
Solutions
Manufacturing*
Corporate*
First Aid Renamed“First Aid & Safety Solutions” with no changes to components First Aid & Safety Solutions
Specialty Garments Rental and
Cleaning		 Previously consisted of nuclear and cleanroom solutions.
Renamed to“Other” and modified to consist of nuclear operations.		 Other

*Previously referred to collectively as our“Core Laundry Operations.”

The key measures used by management to evaluate segment performance continue to be revenues and operating income. These measures are consistent with how the Company's Chief Executive Officer, who serves as the Chief Operating Decision Maker, reviews financial results to assess performance and allocate resources. Adjusted EBITDA is also presented for additional informational purposes and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operating performance; however, it is not a measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

To assist investors in understanding the impact of these changes, the Company has provided recast supplemental unaudited information containing seven quarters of historical financial and operational metrics (from the first quarter of fiscal 2024 through the third quarter of fiscal 2025) for the three reportable segments. The recast financial information is accessible through the News Releases section of the Company's Investor Relations website at unifirst.

The supplemental historical segment information does not represent a restatement or reissuance of previously issued financial statements and relates solely to changes in segment presentation. The modifications had no impact on the Company's previously reported consolidated financial results.

About UniFirst Corporation

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its three company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit Follow UniFirst on Social Media: LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram.

Unaudited and Pro Forma Estimated Recast of Prior Financial Information
Revenue, Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA
Recast of Financial Information for First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2025, Four Quarters of Fiscal 2024 and Fiscal Year End 2024
Revenue, Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited, in thousands of USD)
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2025
Thirteen Weeks Ended Fourteen
Weeks
Ended		 Year Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended
11/25/2023 2/24/2024 5/25/2024 8/31/2024 8/31/2024 11/30/2025 3/1/2025 5/31/2025
Revenue
Uniform & Facility Service Solutions $ 544,928 $ 543,862 $ 549,218 $ 586,022 $ 2,224,030 $ 552,752 $ 551,407 $ 554,331
First Aid & Safety Solutions 24,867 24,829 27,292 29,283 106,271 26,222 27,454 29,787
Other 23,730 22,020 26,818 24,562 97,130 25,934 23,358 26,660
Consolidated Revenues $ 593,525 $ 590,711 $ 603,328 $ 639,867 $ 2,427,431 $ 604,908 $ 602,219 $ 610,778
Operating Income
Uniform & Facility Service Solutions $ 48,873 $ 25,942 $ 43,378 $ 50,834 $ 169,027 $ 48,520 $ 30,172 $ 43,243
First Aid & Safety Solutions (1,071 ) (1,004 ) 148 95 (1,832 ) 341 (486 ) 525
Other 5,335 3,005 4,924 3,119 16,383 6,670 1,528 4,409
Consolidated Operating Income $ 53,137 $ 27,943 $ 48,450 $ 54,048 $ 183,578 $ 55,531 $ 31,214 $ 48,177
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Net Income $ 42,325 $ 20,457 $ 38,057 $ 44,635 $ 145,474 $ 43,105 $ 24,459 $ 39,680
Provision for income taxes 12,930 7,261 11,277 12,437 43,905 14,831 8,174 13,715
Interest income, net (2,834 ) (350 ) (1,406 ) (2,652 ) (7,242 ) (2,695 ) (2,213 ) (2,514 )
Depreciation and amortization 33,733 35,160 34,560 37,979 141,432 34,808 34,946 34,722
Share-based compensation expense 2,534 2,308 2,303 2,628 9,773 2,836 3,198 3,015
Gain on the sale of properties - - - - - - - (2,792 )
Executive transaction costs - - - - - 1,075 354 -
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,688 $ 64,836 $ 84,791 $ 95,027 $ 333,342 $ 93,960 $ 68,918 $ 85,826
Uniform & Facility Service Solutions
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Net Income $ 50,992 $ 25,716 $ 44,262 $ 53,858 $ 174,828 $ 50,925 $ 31,591 $ 48,461
Interest income, net (2,834 ) (350 ) (1,406 ) (2,652 ) (7,242 ) (2,695 ) (2,213 ) (2,514 )
Depreciation and amortization 32,228 33,424 32,965 36,214 134,831 33,110 33,234 32,990
Share-based compensation expense 2,389 2,154 2,177 2,473 9,193 2,688 3,028 2,858
Gain on the sale of properties - - - - - - - (2,792 )
Executive transaction costs - - - - - 1,075 354 -
Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 82,775 $ 60,944 $ 77,998 $ 89,893 $ 311,610 $ 85,103 $ 65,994 $ 79,003
First Aid & Safety Solutions
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Net Income $ (1,072 ) $ (1,003 ) $ 148 $ 95 $ (1,832 ) $ 341 $ (486 ) $ 525
Depreciation and amortization 758 963 809 913 3,443 885 947 975
Share-based compensation expense 22 25 25 27 99 27 29 30
Total Adjusted EBITDA $ (292 ) $ (15 ) $ 982 $ 1,035 $ 1,710 $ 1,253 $ 490 $ 1,530
Other
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Net Income $ 5,335 $ 3,005 $ 4,924 $ 3,119 $ 16,383 $ 6,670 $ 1,528 $ 4,409
Depreciation and amortization 747 773 786 852 3,158 813 765 757
Share-based compensation expense 123 129 101 128 481 121 141 127
Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,205 $ 3,907 $ 5,811 $ 4,099 $ 20,022 $ 7,604 $ 2,434 $ 5,293
Unallocated Adjustments*
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Net Income $ (12,930 ) $ (7,261 ) $ (11,277 ) $ (12,437 ) $ (43,905 ) $ (14,831 ) $ (8,174 ) $ (13,715 )
Provision for income taxes 12,930 7,261 11,277 12,437 43,905 14,831 8,174 13,715
Total Adjusted EBITDA $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -

* Amounts reflected as“Unallocated Adjustments” represent corporate and other items that are not included within the reportable segments and net to zero in consolidation.

Investor Relations Contact
Shane O'Connor, Executive Vice President & CFO
UniFirst Corporation
978-658-8888
...


