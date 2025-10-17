Holly Starks Acquires The Flumberico Brand, Expanding The Vision Behind Flumberico
Janesville WI, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holly Starks, CEO of Flumberico, today announced the acquisition of the Flumberico brand from its original New York–based founder, Tim Flumberico, marking a new era of innovation, digital expansion, and nationwide brand development.
Under Starks' leadership, Flumberico is poised to evolve from its New York roots into a nationwide powerhouse uniting technology, creativity, and community connection. Known for her pioneering work in digital media, SEO, and AI-driven marketing, Starks plans to leverage her expertise to transform Flumberico into a household name across the United States.
“Flumberico represents more than just a brand-it's an identity built on innovation and legacy,” said Holly Starks, CEO of Flumberico.“Tim built something extraordinary, and our mission now is to amplify that foundation into something timeless, accessible, and undeniably impactful on a national scale.”
The acquisition signals a strategic move that blends heritage with modern vision. With the rebrand and new leadership at us, Starks intends to unveil a refreshed digital presence, new product initiatives, and expanded partnerships that honor the original ethos while redefining the future of the Flumberico name.
About Flumberico
Originally founded in New York by Tim Flumberico, the brand has grown to represent authenticity, craftsmanship, and innovation. Under new ownership, Flumberico -now headquartered online at -is entering a new chapter focused on national growth, creative evolution, and modern storytelling.
Visit Flumberico
###
Media Contact
Holly Starks
CEO, Flumberico
...
© 2025 Flumberico. All rights reserved.
