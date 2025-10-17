FAIRCHILD GOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Fairchild Gold Corp.” or the“”) (TSXV: FAIR), is pleased to announce the closing on October 16, 2025 of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of C$1,100,047.93 (the“”). In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company issued 12,222,777 units (the“”) at a price of $0.09 per Unit

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a“ Common Share”) in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a“ Warrant”), whereby each whole Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of sixty (60) months from the date of issuance. The Warrants include an acceleration clause to the effect that if the daily volume weighted average closing price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at least $0.50 per Common Share for a period of five (5) consecutive trading days, 12 months after the closing date of the Offering (the“ Triggering Event”), the Company may, within 5 days of the Triggering Event, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice thereof to the holders of the Warrants, by way of news release, and in such case the Warrants will expire on the first day that is 10 calendar days after the date on which such notice is given by the Company announcing the Triggering Event.

No finder's fee was paid in this Offering. The Common Shares and Warrants issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance or longer for certain subscribers. The Offering remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance the Company's Nevada gold projects and for general working capital purposes.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's flagship Nevada Titan Project is in the historic Goodsprings mining district in Nevada, USA. The Company is also the 100% owner of the Fairchild Lake Property consisting of 108 mining claims covering an area of 2,224 hectares, located approximately 250 kilometers northwest of the city of Thunder Bay in the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Nikolas Perrault, CFA

Executive Chairman

Fairchild Gold Corp.

...; ...

(866) 497-0284



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes“forward-looking information” or“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“forward- looking information”). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering and any statements regarding the Company's business plans, expectations and objectives. In this news release, words such as“may”,“would”,“could”,“will”,“likely”,“believe”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“plan”,“estimate” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at under the Company's profile and on the Company's website, . The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Corporate Communications Contact:

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

...