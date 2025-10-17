Rayan Ahmed Triumphs: Dominates Tommy Fleetwood Pathway Series In Dubai

Dubai's rising star Rayan Ahmed continued his remarkable run of form with a commanding victory in the 2025 Tommy Fleetwood (TFA) International Pathway Series presented by DP World and supported by the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Fresh from his triumph in the Faldo Golf Tour at The Els Club, Dubai, just a week ago, the 18-year-old UAE National Team player once again showed his class with rounds of 69, 67, and 66 for a 54-hole total of 14-under-par 202, securing a four-shot win over Adam Campbell (Montgomerie Golf Club).

The event drew 72 players from nine countries, representing 13 UAE clubs. Ahmed led from start to finish, making 14 birdies, an eagle, and only two bogeys over three days on the Earth Course.

In the Girls' Division, Imogen Hall of The Els Club, Dubai, produced a stellar performance with rounds of 69, 67, and 66 to finish on five-under-par 202. She clinched victory on the first playoff hole against Alisa Molokanova of the Russian Golf Association after a thrilling finale.

Young talent takes flight

This tournament marked the opening of a three-part UAE series, providing young golfers with a chance to earn World Amateur Golf Ranking points. The boys' and girls' divisions had handicap cutoffs of 2.9 and 3.8, showing the field's quality.

The competition spanned three days, with boys playing 6,765 yards and girls 5,435 yards on the Earth Course.

After his victory, Ahmed said,“I am delighted to win this prestigious tournament. I'll be 19 in December and will not be eligible next year. I was pleased with my game, but perhaps my putting could have been better at times.

“This is the lowest score I have ever made over 54 holes, and 66 is my best score over the Earth course,” Ahmed added.“Next week, I play in the Asian-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) at the Emirates Golf Club, Majlis Course, representing the UAE. I will rest over the weekend and will be ready for next week.

“My two recent wins have given me a lot of confidence in my game. It will be played from the back tees, and I am excited about what is ahead for me for this season,” Ahmed concluded.

Giving back through golf

Six-time DP World Tour winner and Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood spoke passionately about the series' mission at the series launch.

“Year one was a huge success, and we saw first-hand the hunger and talent coming through, especially from young players based in the UAE,” said the Englishman.

Fleetwood also sent a message wishing all the players the best of luck at the start of the week, direct from India, from the $4 million DP World India Championship, in Delhi, which he leads after 36-holes on 12 under par after rounds of 68 and 64 on the DP World Tour.

“It's really important to me personally to give back to the game and to help young players find opportunities, not just locally, but on the world stage,” said Fleetwood.“This series is about opening doors, and I can't wait to see what year two brings.”

The next two Pathway Series events will be held at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah (Nov 20–22, 2025), and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi (Feb 9–11, 2026).

Results

Boys' Division



R. Ahmed (UAE): 69, 67, 66 - 202

A. Campbell (Montgomerie Golf Club): 70, 69, 67 - 206

N. Jolly (India): 71, 68, 69 - 208

L. Salthouse (The Els Club, Dubai): 69, 74, 68 - 211

A. Rushika (Emirates Golf Federation): 70, 73, 68 - 211 L. Paasilinna (Jumeirah Golf Estates): 70, 70, 71 - 211

Girls' Division



I. Hall (The Els Club, Dubai): 68, 72, 71 - 211

A. Molokanova (Russian Golf Federation): 71, 69, 71 - 211 A. Rafique (Emirates Golf Club): 70, 71, 71 - 212